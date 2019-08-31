Granahan Investment Management Decreased Mellanox Technologies (MLNX) Position by $454,654; Shares Declined; Teton Advisors Position in 1 800 Flowers Com Cl A (FLWS) Cut by $513,468

Teton Advisors Inc decreased its stake in 1 800 Flowers Com Inc Cl A (FLWS) by 5.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teton Advisors Inc sold 28,526 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 495,320 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03 million, down from 523,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teton Advisors Inc who had been investing in 1 800 Flowers Com Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $954.27M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.71% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $14.72. About 576,795 shares traded or 43.22% up from the average. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) has risen 36.92% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FLWS News: 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS Sees FY18 Comparable Adj Ebitda $80M; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS 3Q Rev $238.5M; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS 3Q LOSS/SHR 13C, EST. LOSS/SHR 12C; 08/05/2018 – 1-800 Flowers President & CEO Chris McCann interviewed by Advisor Access; 11/05/2018 – Foresters Investment Management Exits Position in 1-800-Flowers; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS.COM SEES FY COMP REV. AT HIGH END $1.13B-$1.15B; 19/04/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. to Release Results for its Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter on Tuesday, May 1, 2018; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS Sees FY18 Comparable Rev at High End of $1.13B-$1.15B; 19/04/2018 – DJ 1-800-FLOWERSCOM Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLWS); 15/05/2018 – 1-800-Flowers Presenting at Conference Jun 7

Granahan Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Mellanox Technologies (MLNX) by 7.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc sold 3,853 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The hedge fund held 49,234 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.83M, down from 53,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $107.05. About 198,369 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 24/05/2018 – Mellanox: Shareholder Overwhelmingly Support Company’s Best-in-Class Governance Proposals; 19/03/2018 – STARBOARD: MELLANOX ACTION EMPHASIZES CHANGE IS NEEDED; 12/03/2018 – Mellanox Urges Shareholders to Vote in Favor of Governance Proposals at May Extraordinary General Meeting; 17/05/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.04 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – Mellanox Shareholders Overwhelmingly Support Company’s Best-in-Class Governance Proposals; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX SEES 2Q REV. $255M TO $265M, EST. $250.8M; 14/05/2018 – Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Shareholders Vote “FOR” Both of Mellanox’s Best-In-Class Governance Proposals; 15/03/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES RESPONDS TO STARBOARD VALUE – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – STARBOARD SAYS “CONTINUE TO BELIEVE SUBSTANTIAL CHANGES ARE NEEDED AT MELLANOX IN ORDER TO BEST POSITION THE COMPANY”; 07/03/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — Starboard Value LP/

Teton Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.00B and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc Com (NYSE:ETH) by 30,214 shares to 144,788 shares, valued at $2.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Circor Intl Inc Com (NYSE:CIR) by 18,346 shares in the quarter, for a total of 266,986 shares, and has risen its stake in Advanced Energy Inds Inc Com (NASDAQ:AEIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold FLWS shares while 27 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 21.94 million shares or 13.45% more from 19.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Grp Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) for 1.20M shares. Earnest Partners Limited Liability invested 0% in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS). Washington-based Parametric Port Assoc Limited Liability has invested 0% in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS). Walleye Trading Limited Liability has 235 shares. Moreover, Federated Invsts Inc Pa has 0% invested in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) for 1,089 shares. Globeflex Ltd Partnership holds 76,495 shares. Ftb Advsrs reported 0% of its portfolio in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS). Amp Ltd invested in 14,600 shares or 0% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers holds 39,782 shares. Pnc Serv holds 403 shares. 141,359 were reported by Cibc Ww. Eagle Boston Invest Mngmt holds 173,713 shares. One Trading LP accumulated 1,303 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) for 84,300 shares. Swiss Bancshares reported 0% stake.

Granahan Investment Management Inc, which manages about $3.81 billion and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kornit Digital by 337,072 shares to 2.08 million shares, valued at $49.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cornerstone Ondemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 50,305 shares in the quarter, for a total of 402,871 shares, and has risen its stake in Adesto Technologies.

Analysts await Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.32 EPS, up 37.50% or $0.36 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MLNX’s profit will be $72.33M for 20.27 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual EPS reported by Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.92% EPS growth.

