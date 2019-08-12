Granahan Investment Management Cut Stake in Genesee & Wyoming (GWR) by $1.17 Million; Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Lifted Holding in Gap (GPS)

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Gap Inc (GPS) by 47.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd bought 20,083 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.21% . The institutional investor held 62,714 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64M, up from 42,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Gap Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $17.45. About 5.36M shares traded. The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) has declined 34.72% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.72% the S&P500. Some Historical GPS News: 25/05/2018 – The Gap “Pantsed” After Earnings – Can They Pull Them Back Up?; 27/03/2018 – SMART Technologies Announces SMART lnkScan, Seamlessly Bridging the Gap Between Physical and Digital Domains; 16/05/2018 – The gap between environmental concern and consumer action is poised to shrink as tech-minded millennials make green choices in their daily lives; 14/05/2018 – Gap apologises for selling T-shirt with “incorrect map” of China; 22/03/2018 – Mad-Scientist Brewers Bridge the Gap Between Beer and Whiskey; 22/05/2018 – Gap Inc expected to post earnings of 46 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 15/05/2018 – Gap Irks China With Map on Shirt, Quickly Apologizes; 20/03/2018 – Athleta Earns B Corp Certification; 14/03/2018 – GAP – ANNOUNCED NEW GOAL FOR ALL OF ITS TIER 1 SUPPLIERS TO MAKE TRANSITION FROM A CASH-BASED SYSTEM TO DIGITAL PAYMENTS BY 2020; 11/04/2018 – Gap CEO Art Peck: Big data gives us major advantages over competitors

Granahan Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Genesee & Wyoming (GWR) by 84.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc sold 13,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.76% . The hedge fund held 2,500 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $218,000, down from 16,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Genesee & Wyoming for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $109.75. About 604,663 shares traded. Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) has risen 32.77% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical GWR News: 17/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING MARCH SAME-RAILROAD TRAFFIC DOWN 3.9%; 20/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity New Millennium Adds GE, Exits Genesee & Wyoming; 01/05/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING 1Q ADJ EPS 70C; 30/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Plans to Incur $55M in Costs Related to Improving U.K. Rail, Terminal and Road Operations; 03/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING INC SAYS APPOINTMENTS EXPAND G&W BOARD TO 12 DIRECTORS, 11 OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 03/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Names Bruce Carter and Cynthia Hostetler to Board

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64 billion and $10.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 37,990 shares to 42,778 shares, valued at $6.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P Global Inc by 5,208 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,830 shares, and cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold GPS shares while 122 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 210.38 million shares or 0.52% less from 211.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Mgmt Limited Company holds 14,206 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Paloma Partners Management accumulated 50,178 shares. 510,950 are held by Morgan Stanley. Shell Asset Management Commerce has invested 0.01% in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Great West Life Assurance Company Can has invested 0.05% in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.09% of its portfolio in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) for 2.41M shares. 208 were reported by Hanson Mcclain. Commonwealth National Bank Of Australia holds 0.04% or 159,310 shares. Hbk Lp accumulated 12,465 shares or 0% of the stock. Amer Grp owns 14.50 million shares. Pictet Asset Management invested in 131,241 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Signaturefd Ltd Co owns 3,547 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 0% in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). First Foundation Advisors holds 0.02% or 10,278 shares in its portfolio. 149,186 are owned by British Columbia Management Corporation.

