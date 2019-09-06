Granahan Investment Management Cut Its Qts Realty Trust (QTS) Position; Regional Management (RM) Shorts Increased By 0.5%

Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) had an increase of 0.5% in short interest. RM’s SI was 384,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 0.5% from 382,300 shares previously. With 50,400 avg volume, 8 days are for Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM)’s short sellers to cover RM’s short positions. The SI to Regional Management Corp’s float is 3.55%. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $28.51. About 12,057 shares traded. Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) has declined 25.43% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical RM News: 26/04/2018 – Fed Atlanta: Atlanta Fed Names Mishra Vice President and Regional Executive and Fay Assistant Vice President, Corporate; 20/03/2018 – JOHN HANCOCK RETIREMENT PLAN SERVICES HIRES LEO REED AS REGIONAL VICE PRESIDENT, EASTERN REGION FOR TAFT-HARTLEY PRACTICE; 29/03/2018 – First Internet Bank Promotes Tom Smith to Regional Vice President; 21/03/2018 – STANDARD CHARTERED PLC – JUDY HSU TO TAKE OVER AS REGIONAL CEO, ASEAN AND SOUTH ASIA, ON JUNE 1; 07/03/2018 – STANDARD CHARTERED REGIONAL CEO MARRS SPEAKS TO BLOOMBERG TV; 22/05/2018 – WOOLWORTHS HOLDINGS LTD – ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER HAS BEEN DISCONTINUED AND CONSEQUENTLY JOHN DIXON WILL LEAVE GROUP; 22/05/2018 – Pacific Mercantile Bank Announces New Regional Managers for Newport Beach and Irvine Spectrum Offices; 20/03/2018 – JND eDiscovery Appoints David Hanika as Regional Vice President; 22/03/2018 – Denihan Hospitality Strengthens Senior Team with Promotion of Gul Goknar Turkmenoglu to Regional Vice President of Operations; 17/05/2018 – Regional Management at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Today

Granahan Investment Management Inc decreased Qts Realty Trust (QTS) stake by 9.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Granahan Investment Management Inc analyzed 10,133 shares as Qts Realty Trust (QTS)'s stock rose 4.59%. The Granahan Investment Management Inc holds 99,969 shares with $4.50M value, down from 110,102 last quarter. Qts Realty Trust now has $2.74B valuation. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $49.43. About 8,244 shares traded. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 10.56% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $50,050 activity. Shares for $50,050 were bought by REHBERGER WAYNE M.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.90, from 1.17 in 2018Q4.

Granahan Investment Management Inc increased Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) stake by 56,517 shares to 956,954 valued at $13.27 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) stake by 250,201 shares and now owns 566,909 shares. Virtusa Corp (NASDAQ:VRTU) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. QTS Realty Trust has $5000 highest and $45 lowest target. $47’s average target is -4.92% below currents $49.43 stock price. QTS Realty Trust had 5 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $5000 target in Wednesday, July 31 report. Deutsche Bank initiated QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) on Friday, March 8 with “Hold” rating. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, July 31 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.43 in 2018Q4.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.30 million activity. On Thursday, August 8 BASSWOOD PARTNERS – L.L.C. bought $792,739 worth of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) or 29,220 shares. $129,950 worth of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) was bought by Beck Robert William on Monday, August 5. Schachtel John D. also bought $53,260 worth of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) on Wednesday, August 7.

