Granahan Investment Management Cut Its James River Group (JRVR) Position by $1.71 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holder Capital Planning Advisors Raised Position

Granahan Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in James River Group (JRVR) by 73.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc sold 42,671 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.57% with the market. The hedge fund held 15,385 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $617,000, down from 58,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in James River Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $48. About 46,331 shares traded. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) has risen 24.77% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.34% the S&P500.

Capital Planning Advisors Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 21.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Planning Advisors Llc bought 4,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 22,938 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32M, up from 18,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Planning Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $367.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $113.35. About 8.31 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC – RUSAL REPRESENTED APPROXIMATELY 1% OF COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO AS AT 28 TH FEBRUARY 2018; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – EXPECTS 2018 FULL-YEAR IMPACT TO BE ABOUT $1.2 BLN AS A RESULT OF ADOPTION OF SEVERAL NEW ACCOUNTING STANDARDS; 21/03/2018 – Rising Chance of 4 Hikes This Year Says JPMorgan Strategist (Video); 11/04/2018 – LVMH LVMH.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 280 FROM EUR 275; 05/03/2018 – StarBusinessClub: Amazon in talks with JPMorgan, Capital One over chequing accounts; 16/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N : INDEPENDENT RESEARCH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO USD 120.00 FROM USD 119.00; RATING HOLD; 10/04/2018 – NOAH HOLDINGS LTD NOAH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $52; 19/04/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 06/03/2018 – Kennametal To Attend J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference On March 13, 2018; 26/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP NEP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $38

Analysts await James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.65 EPS, up 12.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.58 per share. JRVR’s profit will be $19.61 million for 18.46 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by James River Group Holdings, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.45% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold JRVR shares while 46 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 28.62 million shares or 1.48% less from 29.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Frontier Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 1.46M shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.05% or 126,010 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) for 16,051 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 30,400 shares stake. California Employees Retirement Systems invested in 10,720 shares or 0% of the stock. Wells Fargo Co Mn reported 76,649 shares stake. Granite Inv Prns Limited Liability Company reported 15,254 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 1,704 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company has 0% invested in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR). Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0% in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) or 15,947 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag owns 33,484 shares. Voya Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR). Principal Fin Gru Incorporated has invested 0.1% in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR). Boston Partners reported 175,734 shares. Parkside Comml Bank And reported 0% of its portfolio in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR).

Granahan Investment Management Inc, which manages about $3.81 billion and $1.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costar Corp (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 13,620 shares to 161,005 shares, valued at $75.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dropbox Inc by 27,117 shares in the quarter, for a total of 173,459 shares, and has risen its stake in Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Liability invested in 35,044 shares. Moreover, Boston Common Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.92% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Bollard Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.35% or 92,056 shares. Garland accumulated 57,240 shares. M holds 1.38% or 58,883 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 5.96 million shares or 1.24% of the stock. Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 0.71% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Wells Fargo Company Mn stated it has 28.34 million shares. Woodmont Counsel Ltd Co reported 33,610 shares. Bb&T invested in 0.41% or 229,346 shares. Evanson Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 0.17% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 8,046 shares. Northpointe Cap Limited Liability Company invested 1.96% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Wedgewood Invsts Pa holds 3,166 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. 6,396 are held by Lifeplan Grp Inc. Charter Tru Company holds 0.86% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 71,111 shares.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $2.79 million activity. HOBSON MELLODY L bought 1,700 shares worth $194,242. $1.40 million worth of stock was sold by Beer Lori A on Tuesday, January 29. Scher Peter had sold 18,679 shares worth $1.96 million. Friedman Stacey sold $317,310 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, January 29. Shares for $518,950 were bought by CROWN JAMES S on Tuesday, February 5. BACON ASHLEY also sold $599,304 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares.