Granahan Investment Management Cut Its Holding in Insmed (INSM) as Share Value Declined; Channing Capital Management Trimmed Its South Jersey Industries (SJI) Stake by $2.13 Million; Shares Rose

Channing Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in South Jersey Industries (SJI) by 4.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Channing Capital Management Llc sold 64,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% . The institutional investor held 1.35M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.54M, down from 1.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Channing Capital Management Llc who had been investing in South Jersey Industries for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $32.5. About 418,639 shares traded. South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) has risen 1.98% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.98% the S&P500. Some Historical SJI News: 18/04/2018 – South Jersey Industries Volume Surges Almost 13 Times Average; 27/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES – ON APRIL 25, CO ENTERED NOTE PURCHASE AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR ISSUANCE BY CO OF $250 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES; 18/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES OFFERINGS PRICES AT $29.50/SHR; 14/05/2018 – REG-South Jersey Industries Declares Quarterly Dividend; 17/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC SJI.N – COMPANY EXPECTS TO ENTER INTO A FORWARD SALE AGREEMENT WITH AN AFFILIATE OF BOFA MERRILL LYNCH; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits South Jersey Industries; 07/05/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC – REAFFIRMING 2018 ECONOMIC EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $1.57 TO $1.65 PER DILUTED SHARE; 07/05/2018 – South Jersey Industries 1Q Economic EPS $1.26; 07/05/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES REAFFIRMS ’18 ECONOMIC EARNINGS VIEW; 17/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES TO OFFER UP TO $325M OF SHRS

Granahan Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Insmed (INSM) by 6.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc sold 13,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.70% . The hedge fund held 214,980 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.50M, down from 228,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Insmed for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $18.27. About 819,715 shares traded. Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) has declined 9.30% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.30% the S&P500. Some Historical INSM News: 22/05/2018 – Insmed Announces Presentations at the American Thoracic Society 2018 International Conference; 02/05/2018 – Insmed 1Q-End Cash and Cash Equivalents $686.6M; 02/05/2018 – Insmed 1Q Loss/Shr 89c; 17/05/2018 – lnsmed Appoints Leo Lee to its Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Insmed: Actively Preparing for Potential Pdt Launch of ALIS in 4Q 2018; 02/05/2018 – INSMED SAYS SUBMITTED NDA TO FDA FOR ALIS IN NTM LUNG DISEASE; 02/05/2018 – Insmed 1Q Research and Development Expenses $30.1M; 23/04/2018 – Insmed Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Insmed 1Q Loss $68.5M; 17/05/2018 – Insmed Appoints Leo Lee to Its Bd of Directors

Investors sentiment increased to 2.07 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.9 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 15 investors sold INSM shares while 29 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 117.60 million shares or 52.97% more from 76.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon has invested 0% of its portfolio in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Acuta Capital Prns Ltd Llc invested in 3.96% or 435,500 shares. Dimensional Fund LP holds 0.01% or 710,339 shares. Voloridge Invest Lc holds 0.01% or 9,218 shares. Earnest Ltd Llc holds 1,130 shares. Consonance Capital Management LP has invested 3.1% of its portfolio in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Parametric Port Ltd Com invested in 93,116 shares or 0% of the stock. Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) for 2,863 shares. Moreover, American Century Companies Inc has 0% invested in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) for 148,026 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Com invested 0% in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.01% stake. Jpmorgan Chase And Co holds 461,947 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability invested in 33,654 shares. Polar Capital Limited Liability Partnership holds 492,640 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. First Manhattan Company holds 0% or 25 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.69 EPS, up 39.47% or $0.45 from last year’s $-1.14 per share. After $-0.81 actual EPS reported by Insmed Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.81% EPS growth.

Granahan Investment Management Inc, which manages about $3.81B and $2.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teladoc by 61,473 shares to 370,961 shares, valued at $24.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) by 455,630 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.02 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO).

Channing Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $2.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Meredith Corp (NYSE:MDP) by 147,747 shares to 977,392 shares, valued at $53.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spx Corp (SPW) by 42,782 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.25 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cyrusone (NASDAQ:CONE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.61 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 19 investors sold SJI shares while 54 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 73.09 million shares or 1.90% less from 74.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. National Bank Of America De invested in 0% or 522,596 shares. Invesco Limited holds 2.50 million shares. First Advisors Lp has invested 0.06% in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 1.38 million shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Limited Company reported 0% of its portfolio in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). Pinebridge Invests LP stated it has 65,148 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 291,487 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md invested 0% of its portfolio in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). M&R Mngmt has 0% invested in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) for 300 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System reported 0.02% stake. National Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 10,547 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) for 58,534 shares. 129,718 are owned by Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc. Winslow Evans & Crocker owns 0.01% invested in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) for 800 shares. United Services Automobile Association, a Texas-based fund reported 14,200 shares.

Analysts await South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.28 EPS, down 3.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.13 actual EPS reported by South Jersey Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 115.38% negative EPS growth.