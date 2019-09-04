Granahan Investment Management Cut Its Ensign Group (ENSG) Holding; Hennessy Advisors (HNNA)’s Sentiment Is 1

Hennessy Advisors Inc (HNNA) investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.42, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 10 active investment managers opened new and increased equity positions, while 10 sold and decreased stock positions in Hennessy Advisors Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 1.25 million shares, down from 1.27 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Hennessy Advisors Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 3 Reduced: 7 Increased: 9 New Position: 1.

Granahan Investment Management Inc decreased Ensign Group (ENSG) stake by 14.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Granahan Investment Management Inc sold 64,589 shares as Ensign Group (ENSG)’s stock rose 18.44%. The Granahan Investment Management Inc holds 381,478 shares with $19.53 million value, down from 446,067 last quarter. Ensign Group now has $2.59 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $48.56. About 62,260 shares traded. The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) has risen 69.65% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENSG News: 01/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP BUYS TX POST-ACUTE CARE CAMPUS; 01/05/2018 – The Ensign Group Acquires Texas Post-Acute Care Campus; 02/05/2018 – Ensign Group Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 9; 03/04/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP – ARIZONA FACILITY INCLUDES ADJACENT 50-BED LONG-TERM ACUTE CARE HOSPITAL; 09/05/2018 – Ensign Group at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ensign Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENSG); 20/03/2018 The Ensign Group Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.045 Per Share; 02/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 45C; 03/04/2018 – The Ensign Group Acquires Arizona Skilled Nursing Facility; 07/05/2018 – Ensign Energy 1Q Rev C$258.5M

Granahan Investment Management Inc increased Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) stake by 382,240 shares to 1.22M valued at $2.19M in 2019Q1. It also upped Gardner Denver stake by 17,818 shares and now owns 307,245 shares. Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 1.54 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold ENSG shares while 77 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 41.73 million shares or 2.91% less from 42.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup has 30,529 shares. New Amsterdam Partners Ltd Llc Ny invested in 72,438 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). 18,169 are held by National Bank & Trust Of The West. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.03% in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). 268,479 were accumulated by Prudential Fincl. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 2,028 shares. Campbell Commerce Adviser Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.13% in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Qs Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 94,249 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.01% in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Copeland Cap Ltd Company has invested 2.38% in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Asset Management has invested 0% in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Meeder Asset Mngmt owns 1,545 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 39,867 shares. Pnc Finance Grp has 2,378 shares.

Analysts await The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.52 earnings per share, up 23.81% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.42 per share. ENSG’s profit will be $27.76 million for 23.35 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by The Ensign Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Ensign Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ENSG) Earnings Grew 46%, Did It Beat Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “The Ensign Group Acquires Idaho Skilled Nursing Facility – GlobeNewswire” published on September 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ensign Group (ENSG) Down 14.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on August 31, 2019. More interesting news about The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ensign Group (ENSG) Up 33.2% in a Year: More Room for Rally? – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s why The Ensign Group, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:ENSG) Returns On Capital Matters So Much – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Zpr Investment Management holds 0.66% of its portfolio in Hennessy Advisors, Inc. for 36,175 shares. Perritt Capital Management Inc owns 182,842 shares or 0.63% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Osmium Partners Llc has 0.49% invested in the company for 63,292 shares. The New York-based Maltese Capital Management Llc has invested 0.12% in the stock. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 15,646 shares.

More notable recent Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Hennessy Advisors declares $0.1375 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (HNNA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 19, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hennessy Advisors: Bottom May Be In – Seeking Alpha” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Hennessy Advisors, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Earnings of $0.37 Per Share – PRNewswire” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hennessy Advisors, Inc. Repurchases Shares – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

The stock increased 0.40% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.09. About 6,443 shares traded. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (HNNA) has declined 37.09% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.09% the S&P500. Some Historical HNNA News: 02/05/2018 – Hennessy Advisors Inc. Exits Position in Olympic Steel; 29/04/2018 – Meet John Hennessy and Dave Patterson, Silicon Valley’s first disruptors:; 01/05/2018 – For the 200th Anniversary of Hennessy V.S.O.P Privilège, a Special Limited-Edition Carafe Pays Tribute to its Heritage and “Th; 02/05/2018 – Hennessy Advisors Inc. Exits Position in PCM; 17/04/2018 – Moët Hennessy USA Partners with City Harvest to Help Feed New York’s Hungry; 17/05/2018 – Turing Prize winners Dave Patterson and John Hennessy on Recode Decode: transcript; 12/04/2018 – Hennessy Taps Jean-Raymond for First Apparel Capsule; 16/04/2018 – Hennessy Spotlights World Champion Cyclist Marshall “Major” Taylor in Newest “Wild Rabbit” Campaign; 25/04/2018 – Meet John Hennessy and Dave Patterson, Silicon Valley’s first disruptors; 17/05/2018 – Full transcript: Dave Patterson and John Hennessy on Recode Decode The pair won the Turing Prize in 2017 for revolutionizing computer processing by developing RISC