Granahan Investment Management Cut Its Encore Cap Group (ECPG) Position; American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings (AXL) Sentiment Is 1.26

Granahan Investment Management Inc decreased Encore Cap Group (ECPG) stake by 20.32% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Granahan Investment Management Inc sold 16,077 shares as Encore Cap Group (ECPG)’s stock rose 30.93%. The Granahan Investment Management Inc holds 63,023 shares with $2.14 million value, down from 79,100 last quarter. Encore Cap Group now has $1.02 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.33% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $32.78. About 262,882 shares traded. Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) has declined 1.02% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ECPG News: 17/05/2018 – SYNDAX CITES UPDATED RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 ENCORE 601 TRIAL; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE TO BUY REMAINING CABOT STAKE FOR 5M SHRS, GBP 175.5M; 08/05/2018 – Encore Announces Agreement to Acquire the Remaining Interest in Cabot; 16/05/2018 – Encore Capital at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 14/05/2018 – Encore Capital at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 09/04/2018 – ECS – ENCORE lll HAS BOTH A FIVE-YEAR BASE TERM AND FIVE-YEAR OPTION PERIOD; 06/03/2018 – Defense Info: ENCORE III Full and Open Large Business Suite now available; 29/03/2018 – Encore Capital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – WYNN CEO MATT MADDOX PROPOSES CALLING CASINO ‘ENCORE BOSTON HARBOR’; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE CAPITAL 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 83C, EST. $1.03

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc (AXL) investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.17, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 92 investment professionals opened new or increased equity positions, while 73 sold and reduced their holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 112.51 million shares, up from 111.34 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 24 Reduced: 49 Increased: 62 New Position: 30.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.8 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 12 investors sold ECPG shares while 33 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 32.17 million shares or 3.60% more from 31.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv holds 0% of its portfolio in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) for 7 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 0% invested in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Hap Trading Ltd Llc owns 19,572 shares. 8,108 are held by Metropolitan Life New York. Broad Run Inv Mgmt Lc owns 3.87M shares for 5.7% of their portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsrs holds 43 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) for 88,831 shares. Huntington Retail Bank reported 0% stake. Icon Advisers Communications holds 21,900 shares. Corsair Cap LP reported 50,200 shares. James Investment has invested 0.02% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Limited Co has invested 0% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Millennium Ltd stated it has 190,944 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Cap Management Lc has invested 0% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership has 0.02% invested in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG).

Analysts await Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 14.29% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.19 per share. ECPG’s profit will be $42.24M for 6.03 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual earnings per share reported by Encore Capital Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% EPS growth.

Granahan Investment Management Inc increased Coupa Software Inc stake by 17,281 shares to 507,837 valued at $64.30 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Liveperson (NASDAQ:LPSN) stake by 286,963 shares and now owns 2.87 million shares. Victory Capital Class A was raised too.

S&T Bank Pa holds 1.79% of its portfolio in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. for 639,908 shares. Sib Llc owns 126,666 shares or 1.24% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kynikos Associates Lp has 1.11% invested in the company for 179,235 shares. The New Jersey-based Redwood Capital Management Llc has invested 0.97% in the stock. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 666,661 shares.

Analysts await American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.63 per share. AXL’s profit will be $70.60M for 3.16 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.55% EPS growth.