Granahan Investment Management Continues to Hold Position in Sotherly Hotels (SOHO); Seizert Capital Partners Has Raised Progress Software Com (PRGS) Holding by $1.27 Million; Stock Value Declined

Seizert Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Progress Software Corp Com (PRGS) by 83.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc bought 29,624 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.82% . The institutional investor held 64,929 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.83M, up from 35,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Progress Software Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $39.89. About 84,630 shares traded. Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) has risen 17.89% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGS News: 28/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: PVH, GME, PRGS & more; 07/03/2018 – Praesidium Notes That Progress Software Made ‘Signficant’ Changes; 15/05/2018 – Praesidium Investment Exits Progress Software: 13F; 28/03/2018 – Progress Software Sees 2Q Rev $93M-$96M; 07/03/2018 – PROGRESS SOFTWARE HOLDER PRAESIDIUM CUTS STAKE TO LESS THAN 1%; 28/03/2018 – Progress Software 1Q EPS 27c; 28/03/2018 – Progress Software Sees FY18 EPS $1.24-EPS $1.32; 13/03/2018 – Progress Fuels Innovation with Launch of Progress Labs; Cognitive Chatbot is First Product Release; 14/05/2018 – Progress Software Announces Conference Call Details for 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 28/03/2018 – Progress Software Sees 2Q Adj EPS 51c-Adj EPS 53c

Granahan Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Sotherly Hotels (SOHO) by 28.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc bought 69,707 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.42% . The hedge fund held 314,808 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.19M, up from 245,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Sotherly Hotels for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.58 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.72. About 15,562 shares traded. Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) has risen 2.31% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SOHO News: 08/05/2018 – SOTHERLY HOTELS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.02; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sotherly Hotels Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SOHO); 08/05/2018 – SOTHERLY HOTELS INC QUARTERLY FFO PER SHARE AND UNIT $0.29; 08/05/2018 – Sotherly Hotels 1Q Rev $41.7M; 08/03/2018 – Sotherly Hotels Inc. Announces Plans for Tampa Hotel; to Join Hilton’s Tapestry Collection; 24/04/2018 – MHI Announces Largest 50 Manufactured Home Community Owner/Operators; 08/05/2018 – SOTHERLY HOTELS INC – SEES 2018 HOTEL EBITDA MARGIN BETWEEN 31.4 PCT AND 31.6 PCT; 08/03/2018 – Sotherly Hotels Inc. Announces Plans for Tampa Hotel; to Join Hilton’s Tapestry Collection; 08/05/2018 – Sotherly Hotels Sees 2018 Rev $167.8M-$169.1M; 05/03/2018 – SOTHERLY HOTELS – AS A PART OF DEAL, CLOSED ON NEW $57.0 MLN FIRST AND SECOND MORTGAGE WITH FIFTH THIRD BANK TO PARTIALLY FUND DEAL

More notable recent Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 03/29/2019: DPW, PRGS, VJET, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, GOOG, CSCO – Nasdaq” on March 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for June 27, 2019 : NKE, PRGS, SGH, FC, CAMP, CDMO – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Share Price Is Up 83% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” on June 16, 2019. More interesting news about Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Progress Announces Ipswitch WhatsUp Gold 2019.1 Nasdaq:PRGS – GlobeNewswire” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.86, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 23 investors sold PRGS shares while 82 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 38.55 million shares or 0.78% less from 38.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bridgecreek Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 14,850 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas accumulated 38,747 shares. Caxton Assoc LP has invested 0.07% in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). Apg Asset Management Nv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) for 124,900 shares. Landscape Cap Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.06% or 16,537 shares. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa owns 5,823 shares. American Century Cos has invested 0.01% in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). Eulav Asset accumulated 53,000 shares. Dupont Cap Mgmt Corp holds 0.03% in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) or 33,968 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corp has 4,826 shares. Ifrah Inc holds 0.1% or 5,939 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv stated it has 187,978 shares. 30,882 are held by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys. Adams Diversified Equity Fund holds 3,400 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0% in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS).

Seizert Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $4.45B and $2.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Com Ser by 119,450 shares to 499,708 shares, valued at $52.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discover Finl Svcs Com (NYSE:DFS) by 100,549 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 260,674 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc Com (NYSE:VZ).