Granahan Investment Management Continues to Hold Holding in Inogen (INGN); Fulton Finl Pa (FULT) Holder Rafferty Asset Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $2.21 Million as Stock Value Rose

Granahan Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Inogen Inc (INGN) by 280.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc bought 50,702 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.36% . The hedge fund held 68,805 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.56 million, up from 18,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Inogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.04B market cap company. The stock increased 2.65% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $47.92. About 445,871 shares traded. Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) has declined 68.45% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.45% the S&P500. Some Historical INGN News: 24/05/2018 – Inogen (INGN): Needs to Take a Breath; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN – INDIVIDUAL MAY GAINED ACCESS TO DATA ALSO INCLUDING MEDICARE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER, INSURANCE POLICY DATA/TYPE OF MEDICAL EQUIPMENT PROVIDED; 30/04/2018 – Inogen Raises 2018 View To Rev $310M-$320M; 26/03/2018 Inogen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Inogen 1Q Rev $79.1M; 30/04/2018 – INOGEN SEES FY ADJ NET $38M TO $41M, EST. $37.9M; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – SOME OF MESSAGES AND FILES ATTACHED MAY HAVE CONTAINED PERSONAL INFORMATION BELONGING TO INOGEN RENTAL CUSTOMERS; 24/05/2018 – Inogen Needs to Take a Breath; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN – CO INDICATED MESSAGES WITHIN AN EMPLOYEE EMAIL ACCOUNT WERE ACCESSED BY UNKNOWN PERSONS OUTSIDE COMPANY WITHOUT AUTHORIZATION; 30/04/2018 – INOGEN 1Q EPS 48C, EST. 29C

Rafferty Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Fulton Finl Corp Pa (FULT) by 90.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rafferty Asset Management Llc sold 147,438 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.12% . The institutional investor held 14,628 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $226,000, down from 162,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rafferty Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fulton Finl Corp Pa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.75B market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $16.6. About 616,565 shares traded. Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) has declined 2.07% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical FULT News: 16/03/2018 – Cause and effect? We would love to know if $KTOS booked illicit revenues from this undisclosed indictment of a director Fulton; 29/03/2018 – Fulton-DeKalb Hospital Authority Gift Will Lighten Load for 20 Future MSM Doctors; 23/04/2018 – DJ Fulton Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FULT); 17/04/2018 – Fulton Fincl 1Q Net $49.5M; 20/03/2018 – FULTON FINL BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 20/03/2018 – FULTON FINL BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 12C/SHR FROM 11C, EST. 12C; 12/03/2018 Football Rumors: Texans Likely To Sign OL Zach Fulton; 25/05/2018 – WTOC Savannah: EXCLUSIVE: Fired Lithonia police chief failed ‘to be completely candid’ in landing Fulton Co. job; 22/05/2018 – Bank Regulator Approves Merger of Three Fulton Fincl Corp Subsidiary Banks; 17/04/2018 – FULTON FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 28C, EST. 28C

Granahan Investment Management Inc, which manages about $3.81 billion and $1.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) by 104,982 shares to 986,701 shares, valued at $4.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dmc Global Inc by 48,892 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 422,270 shares, and cut its stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold INGN shares while 55 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 22.35 million shares or 0.77% less from 22.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Inv Counsel Inc accumulated 0.09% or 45,390 shares. Utd Serv Automobile Association has 40,626 shares. Driehaus Capital Ltd Co stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). Federated Invsts Inc Pa has invested 0% in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). Waddell Reed Fin stated it has 0.15% in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). Picton Mahoney Asset owns 0.1% invested in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) for 14,100 shares. Ls Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Company reported 1,011 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% or 2,420 shares. 1,705 are held by Victory Mngmt Inc. Fifth Third State Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). Quantbot Limited Partnership has invested 0.23% in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 0% in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). Zevenbergen Cap Limited Co has invested 0.98% of its portfolio in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). 4,137 were accumulated by Proshare Advsr Ltd Llc. Swiss Financial Bank has 0% invested in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) for 33,300 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 22 investors sold FULT shares while 83 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 107.72 million shares or 2.49% less from 110.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Eaton Vance has 0% invested in Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) for 30,000 shares. Rafferty Asset Llc stated it has 14,628 shares. Gradient Investments Ltd Liability Corp owns 1,372 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The New York-based Quantbot Technology Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT). Wedge Cap L LP Nc owns 356,002 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Keybank Natl Association Oh has 26,029 shares. State Street Corporation holds 0.01% or 8.46 million shares in its portfolio. Regions Fincl Corporation has invested 0% in Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT). Bb&T invested 0.01% in Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT). Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Llc holds 150,052 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. First Hawaiian National Bank accumulated 658 shares. 264 are held by Moody Retail Bank Division. Brookstone Capital Mgmt invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT). Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Co holds 0% or 270 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Gp holds 8,293 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 5.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.37 per share. FULT’s profit will be $57.90 million for 11.86 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Fulton Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

