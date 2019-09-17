Granahan Investment Management Boosted Position in Enphase Energy (ENPH); As Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Stock Declined, Holder First Midwest Bank Trust Division Trimmed Its Holding

First Midwest Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 8.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Midwest Bank Trust Division sold 3,983 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 43,149 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.78 million, down from 47,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $111.12. About 2.35 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate About 17%; 01/05/2018 – Lilly and Local Partners Launch Diabetes Prevention and Management Pilot in Underserved Indianapolis Neighborhoods; 02/04/2018 – NCCN Guidelines for Central Nervous System Cancers Include NERLYNX® (neratinib) in Combination With Capecitabine or Paclitaxel; 14/05/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO LLY.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.15 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 30/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Former Lilly researcher will lead government agency studying addiction treatments; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly CEO Says Insulin Business Continues to Do Well (Video); 23/04/2018 – FDA Advisory Committee Recommends the Approval of Baricitinib 2mg, but not 4mg, for the Treatment of Moderately-to-Severely Active Rheumatoid Arthritis; 13/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 022307 Company: ELI LILLY AND CO; 06/03/2018 Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo(R) (nivolumab) Now The First And Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor To Offer Every Four-Week Dosing

Granahan Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Enphase Energy (ENPH) by 53.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc bought 141,315 shares as the company’s stock rose 116.87% . The hedge fund held 405,511 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.39M, up from 264,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Enphase Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.06B market cap company. The stock increased 7.78% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $25.07. About 5.89 million shares traded or 15.92% up from the average. Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) has risen 395.60% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 395.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ENPH News: 06/03/2018 – Enphase Energy to Participate at Upcoming ROTH Investor Conference; 05/03/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY – AMENDMENT AMENDS THE AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT DATED FEBRUARY 10, 2017; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 1c; 14/05/2018 – Enphase Energy and ImagineSolar Announce Training Collaboration for Smart-Grid-Ready Solar Technology; 24/04/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY INC ENPH.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.50 FROM $3.50; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Reports Continued Gross Margin Expansion in the First Quarter of 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Enphase Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENPH); 23/04/2018 – Enphase Energy and Solaria Corporation Announce High-Performance AC Modules; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 29/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Announces 4.5MW Solar Installation in India

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.66 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 81 investors sold LLY shares while 459 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 284 raised stakes. 723.52 million shares or 3.90% less from 752.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Virginia-based Quantitative Inv Management Lc has invested 0.32% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). The California-based Grassi Investment Management has invested 1.3% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). 8,813 were reported by Clough Prns Limited Partnership. Brandywine Glob Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 0% or 472 shares. Hudson Valley Advsrs Incorporated Adv reported 1.68% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Knott David M holds 0.01% or 300 shares in its portfolio. 25,030 are owned by Finemark State Bank. Brown Advisory Securities Lc stated it has 0.18% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Maple Management owns 2.16% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 86,790 shares. Numerixs Invest reported 0.66% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Duncker Streett & holds 0.05% or 1,984 shares. Mai Cap holds 4,498 shares. Salem Investment Counselors invested in 0.37% or 36,063 shares. 122,980 were reported by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Brown Brothers Harriman And accumulated 14,881 shares.

First Midwest Bank Trust Division, which manages about $701.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWP) by 3,372 shares to 36,844 shares, valued at $5.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 110,790 shares in the quarter, for a total of 152,529 shares, and has risen its stake in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH).

More notable recent Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Eli Lilly Q1 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Should Investors Know About Eli Lilly and Company’s (NYSE:LLY) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY) Announces Pain Clinical Trial Protocol Selected for FDA Complex Innovative Trial Designs Pilot Meeting Program – StreetInsider.com” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Dividend Investors: Don’t Be Too Quick To Buy Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY), Incyte (INCY) Baricitinib Met Primary Endpoint in BREEZE-AD7 Trial – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $26.87 million activity. Another trade for 205,000 shares valued at $26.94M was made by LILLY ENDOWMENT INC on Tuesday, March 26.

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 2.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.39 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.38 billion for 19.43 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual earnings per share reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.67% negative EPS growth.

Granahan Investment Management Inc, which manages about $3.81B and $2.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 5,524 shares to 32,579 shares, valued at $2.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conmed Corp (NASDAQ:CNMD) by 15,640 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 189,925 shares, and cut its stake in Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN).

More notable recent Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/05/2019: ENPH, ON, HPE, WB – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Enphase Energy to Participate at Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on August 26, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “The Streetâ€™s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports – Live Trading News” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “7 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “JinkoSolar (JKS) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Beat – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 02, 2019.