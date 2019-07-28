Granahan Investment Management Boosted Its Stake in Amber Road (AMBR) by $521,728 as Share Value Rose; As Sterling Bancorp (STL) Market Valuation Rose, Diamond Hill Capital Management Upped Position

Granahan Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Amber Road (AMBR) by 9.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc bought 65,216 shares as the company’s stock rose 42.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 734,541 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.37 million, up from 669,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Amber Road for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $371.12 million market cap company. It closed at $13.05 lastly. It is down 38.06% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBR News: 10/05/2018 – Amber Road Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 8c-Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 24/04/2018 – Pilot Freight Services Implements Amber Road’s On-Demand Export Compliance Solution; 08/05/2018 – Amber Road Develops Export Compliance Solutions Targeted to Universities & Research Institutions; 25/04/2018 – AMBER ROAD HOLDER ALTAI CAPITAL BOOSTED STAKE TO 8.38%; 30/03/2018 – E2OPEN – AMBER ROAD’S BOARD HAS REFUSED TO ENGAGE IN ANY DIALOGUE WITH E2OPEN TO DISCUSS A POTENTIAL TRANSACTION; 15/03/2018 – E2OPEN SAYS PROPOSAL WITH AMBER ROAD EXPIRES ON MARCH 30; 10/05/2018 – Amber Road 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 4c; 12/03/2018 ALTAI CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. REPORTS 5.83 PCT STAKE IN AMBER ROAD INC AS OF MARCH 2, 2018 – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – Amber Road Sees 2018 Adj Loss/Shr 26c-Adj Loss/Shr 15c; 10/05/2018 – Amber Road Sees 2018 Rev $84M-$87M

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp (STL) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc bought 1.07M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.18% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.22 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.00 million, up from 2.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Sterling Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.94B market cap company. The stock increased 2.57% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $21.92. About 2.07 million shares traded or 6.74% up from the average. Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) has declined 15.14% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.57% the S&P500. Some Historical STL News: 06/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP – THROUGH UNIT ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO BUY ADVANTAGE FUNDING MANAGEMENT; 21/04/2018 – DJ Sterling Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STL); 06/03/2018 – Sterling Bancorp to Acquire Advantage Funding Management Co; 22/03/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 06/03/2018 Sterling Bancorp to Acquire Advantage Funding Management Co., Inc., Including $458 Million Loan Portfolio and Origination Platf; 06/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP TO BUY ADVANTAGE FUNDING MGMT CO., INC.,; 25/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 25 / 2018 – Sterling National Bank – Port Washington Financial Center – Long Island Region; 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp 1Q Net $39M; 19/03/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp 1Q EPS 43c

More notable recent Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Sterling Bancorp Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire $504 Million in Commercial Loans and Origination Platform – GlobeNewswire” on January 23, 2019, also Themiddlemarket.com with their article: “Top investment banks in PE-backed deals: KPMG, Houlihan, GS, William Blair – Mergers & Acquisitions” published on March 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Christina M. Favilla Joins Sterling Bancorp as Chief Operating Officer – GlobeNewswire” on July 10, 2017. More interesting news about Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) were released by: Stltoday.com and their article: “NYSE parent to buy Chicago Stock Exchange – STLtoday.com” published on April 05, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sterling Bancorp 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 16 investors sold STL shares while 95 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 188.77 million shares or 6.59% less from 202.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Fmr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). First Manhattan holds 32,834 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio owns 19,172 shares. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Insur Co The has 0.01% invested in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) for 347,227 shares. Clover Ptnrs Ltd Partnership reported 140,000 shares. Invest Counselors Of Maryland Limited Co owns 1.14 million shares or 1.03% of their US portfolio. Vanguard holds 0.01% or 19.97 million shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Oppenheimer Asset has invested 0.02% in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). The New York-based Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.08% in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). 9,300 are held by Dupont Capital Management Corp. Gabelli Funds Ltd Llc holds 0.12% or 988,000 shares in its portfolio. Alphaone Svcs Lc holds 0.9% or 80,814 shares in its portfolio. Sterling Cap Mgmt Lc invested in 0.01% or 37,564 shares. Swiss Bancshares has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Franklin Resource Inc holds 31,105 shares.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc, which manages about $12.19 billion and $18.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 18,593 shares to 1.61 million shares, valued at $42.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corp. (NYSE:CVS) by 4.53M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 674,804 shares, and cut its stake in Bankunited Inc. (NYSE:BKU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.74, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold AMBR shares while 21 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 22.29 million shares or 1.06% more from 22.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Lc has 0.15% invested in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). Charles Schwab Invest Management invested in 0% or 264,155 shares. 37,000 are held by King Luther Capital Mgmt. Vanguard Grp has invested 0% in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). Wells Fargo & Com Mn has invested 0% in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). Altai Capital Limited Partnership reported 18.18% of its portfolio in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). 35,849 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. Panagora Asset Mngmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 78,235 shares. Northern Tru holds 0% or 270,136 shares. Legal And General Group Public holds 3,965 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer And Company has invested 0.06% in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). Bankshares Of Montreal Can reported 17,779 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Geode Capital Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 277,305 shares. Parametric Portfolio Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) for 12,008 shares. Dupont Capital has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR).

More notable recent Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Intec Pharma Ltd (NTEC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Amber Road Inc (AMBR) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “OPTT, MARA among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “EE, AMBR, and TSS SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers – GlobeNewswire” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “AMBR, PETX Shareholder Class Actions: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuits Against Amber Road, Inc. and Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. â€“ AMBR, PETX – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Granahan Investment Management Inc, which manages about $3.81B and $1.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Globant Sa (NYSE:GLOB) by 14,222 shares to 320,015 shares, valued at $22.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sps Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 35,147 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 229,496 shares, and cut its stake in Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA).