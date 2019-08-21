Granahan Investment Management Boosted By $2.90 Million Its Carrizo Oil And Gas (CRZO) Holding; Duke Energy Has 1.2 Sentiment

Granahan Investment Management Inc increased Carrizo Oil And Gas (CRZO) stake by 46.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Granahan Investment Management Inc acquired 241,565 shares as Carrizo Oil And Gas (CRZO)’s stock declined 20.91%. The Granahan Investment Management Inc holds 760,208 shares with $9.48 million value, up from 518,643 last quarter. Carrizo Oil And Gas now has $837.60M valuation. The stock increased 2.49% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $9.05. About 1.64M shares traded. Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) has declined 66.43% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CRZO News: 27/03/2018 – Carrizo Oil Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 3-4; 27/03/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas Announces Appointment of Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa to Board of Directors; 06/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Carrizo Oil & Gas, Stryker, National Oilwell Varco, CommScope Holding, Park Hotels & Re; 05/04/2018 – CARRIZO HAS HAD DISCUSSIONS WITH KIMMERIDGE SINCE LATE 2017; 05/04/2018 – Kimmeridge Wants Carrizo to Sell Assets or Seek a Merger; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP SAYS KIMMERIDGE PRINCIPALS HAD NUMEROUS CONSTRUCTIVE DISCUSSIONS WITH CARRIZO OIL & GAS’ MANAGEMENT ON CO’S BUSINESS, STRATEGIES; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP BELIEVES SALE OF NON-CORE ASSETS & PARTIAL SALES IN EAGLE FORD, UTICA, MARCELLUS, NIOBRARA & REPAYMENT OF DEBT ARE POSITIVE STEPS FOR CARRIZO OIL; 19/04/2018 – DJ Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRZO); 12/04/2018 – Carrizo Oil Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP SAYS BELIEVES CARRIZO OIL SHOULD COMPLETELY DIVEST EAGLE FORD POSITION TO PAY DOWN DEBT, BECOME PERMIAN PURE-PLAY

Duke Energy Corp (DUK) investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 450 active investment managers started new and increased holdings, while 376 reduced and sold their stock positions in Duke Energy Corp. The active investment managers in our database reported: 425.27 million shares, down from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Duke Energy Corp in top ten holdings decreased from 11 to 10 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 44 Reduced: 332 Increased: 340 New Position: 110.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $66.22 billion. It operates through three divisions: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. It has a 20.1 P/E ratio. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

Bruce & Co. Inc. holds 6.11% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation for 347,788 shares. Symons Capital Management Inc owns 129,339 shares or 5.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cincinnati Casualty Co has 4.9% invested in the company for 66,300 shares. The South Carolina-based Canal Insurance Co has invested 4.59% in the stock. Stralem & Co Inc, a New York-based fund reported 77,395 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Carrizo Oil & Gas has $25 highest and $1500 lowest target. $18.14’s average target is 100.44% above currents $9.05 stock price. Carrizo Oil & Gas had 13 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by M Partners given on Wednesday, February 27. The firm has “Buy” rating by Alliance Global Partners given on Monday, March 11. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Williams Capital Group. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Northland Capital.

Granahan Investment Management Inc decreased Victory Capital Class A stake by 275,662 shares to 513,341 valued at $7.71 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) stake by 12,690 shares and now owns 115,660 shares. Swift Trans was reduced too.

Since March 19, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $372,308 activity. $372,308 worth of Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) was sold by FISHER JOHN BRADLEY.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 24 investors sold CRZO shares while 65 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 89.78 million shares or 2.48% less from 92.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested in 33,002 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.01% or 175,624 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) for 58,900 shares. Tributary Capital Management Ltd Liability Co owns 1.08 million shares for 0.98% of their portfolio. Alps Advsrs Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). The New York-based Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.04% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Principal Fin Grp Inc Inc holds 0.02% or 1.48M shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Llc accumulated 348 shares. 15,973 were accumulated by Pitcairn. Trexquant LP owns 99,349 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Mason Street Lc accumulated 0.01% or 27,367 shares. Ipg Investment Advsrs Lc holds 65,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vanguard Group Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) for 11.48 million shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 75,769 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.