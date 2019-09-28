Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) and Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) compete with each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gran Tierra Energy Inc. 1 0.00 264.00M 0.20 8.11 Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation 11 -1.80 120.88M 1.74 6.44

Demonstrates Gran Tierra Energy Inc. and Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Gran Tierra Energy Inc. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) and Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gran Tierra Energy Inc. 18,942,383,583.27% 8.5% 5% Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation 1,140,377,358.49% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. and Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gran Tierra Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation 0 1 5 2.83

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $14.33 average price target and a 28.41% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. and Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 77.3% and 0%. Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.2%. Competitively, 4.7% are Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gran Tierra Energy Inc. -0.61% 5.16% -28.82% -31.8% -50.3% -24.88% Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation 0.81% -4.44% -13.73% -8.36% -8.81% -0.27%

For the past year Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation has weaker performance than Gran Tierra Energy Inc.

Summary

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. beats on 8 of the 13 factors Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia, Peru, and Brazil. As of December 31, 2016, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 14.9 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBOE), including 10.4 MMBOE in Colombia and 4.5 MMBOE in Brazil. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It has operations in South Texas in the core of the Eagle Ford. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.