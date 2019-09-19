Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) and National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) Comparing side by side

Both Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) and National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) are each other’s competitor in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gran Tierra Energy Inc. 2 0.93 N/A 0.20 8.11 National Fuel Gas Company 54 2.46 N/A 3.38 14.13

Table 1 highlights Gran Tierra Energy Inc. and National Fuel Gas Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. National Fuel Gas Company has higher revenue and earnings than Gran Tierra Energy Inc. The business that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Fuel Gas Company, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) and National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gran Tierra Energy Inc. 0.00% 8.5% 5% National Fuel Gas Company 0.00% 14.7% 4.8%

Risk & Volatility

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. is 10.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.9 beta. National Fuel Gas Company’s 20.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.8 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 77.3% of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 75.7% of National Fuel Gas Company are owned by institutional investors. About 1.2% of Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.1% of National Fuel Gas Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gran Tierra Energy Inc. -0.61% 5.16% -28.82% -31.8% -50.3% -24.88% National Fuel Gas Company -0.44% -10.13% -18.92% -16.57% -10.2% -6.72%

For the past year Gran Tierra Energy Inc. was more bearish than National Fuel Gas Company.

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors National Fuel Gas Company beats Gran Tierra Energy Inc.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia, Peru, and Brazil. As of December 31, 2016, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 14.9 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBOE), including 10.4 MMBOE in Colombia and 4.5 MMBOE in Brazil. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.