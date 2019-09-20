Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) and Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) Comparison side by side

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) and Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) have been rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gran Tierra Energy Inc. 2 0.88 N/A 0.20 8.11 Marathon Oil Corporation 15 1.94 N/A 1.09 12.86

Demonstrates Gran Tierra Energy Inc. and Marathon Oil Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Marathon Oil Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Gran Tierra Energy Inc. The company that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Gran Tierra Energy Inc. and Marathon Oil Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gran Tierra Energy Inc. 0.00% 8.5% 5% Marathon Oil Corporation 0.00% 7.5% 4.2%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.9 beta indicates that Gran Tierra Energy Inc. is 10.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Marathon Oil Corporation is 125.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.25 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. and Marathon Oil Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gran Tierra Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Marathon Oil Corporation 0 2 3 2.60

Meanwhile, Marathon Oil Corporation’s average price target is $19, while its potential upside is 44.16%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 77.3% of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. shares and 85.8% of Marathon Oil Corporation shares. Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.2%. Competitively, 0.2% are Marathon Oil Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gran Tierra Energy Inc. -0.61% 5.16% -28.82% -31.8% -50.3% -24.88% Marathon Oil Corporation 0.72% -1.26% -14.88% -12.17% -33.35% -1.88%

For the past year Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Marathon Oil Corporation.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Marathon Oil Corporation beats Gran Tierra Energy Inc.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia, Peru, and Brazil. As of December 31, 2016, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 14.9 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBOE), including 10.4 MMBOE in Colombia and 4.5 MMBOE in Brazil. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company. It operates through three segments: North America E&P, International E&P, and Oil Sands Mining. The North America E&P segment develops, explores for, produces, and markets crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas in North America. The International E&P segment explores for, produces, and markets crude oil and condensate, NGLs, and natural gas in Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Libya, and the United Kingdom; and produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol in Equatorial Guinea. The Oil Sands Mining segment mines, extracts, and transports bitumen from oil sands deposits in Alberta, Canada; and upgrades the bitumen to produce and market synthetic crude oil and vacuum gas oil. As of December 31, 2016, it had rights to participate in developed and undeveloped surface mineable leases totaling approximately 31,000 net acres. The company was formerly known as USX Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Oil Corporation in July 2001. Marathon Oil Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.