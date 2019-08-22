Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) and Enservco Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) and Enservco Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Independent Oil & Gas and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gran Tierra Energy Inc. 2 0.81 N/A 0.20 8.11 Enservco Corporation N/A 0.30 N/A -0.04 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. and Enservco Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Gran Tierra Energy Inc. and Enservco Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gran Tierra Energy Inc. 0.00% 8.5% 5% Enservco Corporation 0.00% -52.1% -8.3%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.9 beta indicates that Gran Tierra Energy Inc. is 10.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Enservco Corporation has a 1.83 beta and it is 83.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 77.3% of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. shares and 40.2% of Enservco Corporation shares. Insiders held 1.2% of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. shares. Comparatively, Enservco Corporation has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gran Tierra Energy Inc. -0.61% 5.16% -28.82% -31.8% -50.3% -24.88% Enservco Corporation -3.07% 16.56% 5.86% -5.44% -55.3% 24.48%

For the past year Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has -24.88% weaker performance while Enservco Corporation has 24.48% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Gran Tierra Energy Inc. beats Enservco Corporation.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia, Peru, and Brazil. As of December 31, 2016, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 14.9 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBOE), including 10.4 MMBOE in Colombia and 4.5 MMBOE in Brazil. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides oil field services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through Well Enhancement Services, Water Transfer Services, Water Hauling Services, and Construction Services segments. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, water transfer, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services. The company owns and operates a fleet of approximately 650 specialized trucks, trailers, frac tanks, and other well-site related equipment. It operates in the eastern United States region comprising the Southern region of the Marcellus Shale formation and the Utica Shale formation in eastern Ohio; Rocky Mountain Region consisting of eastern Colorado and southern Wyoming, central Wyoming, and western North Dakota and eastern Montana; and the Central United States region, including southwestern Kansas, Texas panhandle, northwestern Oklahoma, and the Eagle Ford Shale in south Texas. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.