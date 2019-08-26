Gran Tierra Energy (GTE) Stake Maintained by Gmt Capital Corp; As Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Market Value Rose, London Co Of Virginia Has Decreased Stake

Gmt Capital Corp increased its stake in Gran Tierra Energy Inc (GTE) by 8.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gmt Capital Corp bought 5.92M shares as the company’s stock declined 28.82% . The hedge fund held 73.60M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $167.47 million, up from 67.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gmt Capital Corp who had been investing in Gran Tierra Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $461.60M market cap company. The stock decreased 6.92% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $1.21. About shares traded. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEMKT:GTE) has declined 50.30% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.30% the S&P500. Some Historical GTE News: 10/05/2018 – Gran Colombia Gold 1Q Rev $64.8M; 10/05/2018 – Correct: Gran Colombia Gold 1Q Loss/Shr 25c; 27/03/2018 – GRAN COLOMBIA GOLD CORP GCM.TO – QTRLY REVENUE $70.9 MLN VS $50.4 MLN; 18/05/2018 – GRAN TIERRA ENERGY INC GTE.TO : CIBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$5 FROM C$4; 20/04/2018 – Gran Colombia Gold Receives Requisite Securityholder Approval and Consents and Expects to Close Previously Announced Debt Finan; 14/05/2018 – Entertain Weekly: Exclusive first look at Betty Buckley as Gran’ma in Preacher; 03/05/2018 – Gran Tierra Energy Announces Final Voting Results of its Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 03/05/2018 – Gran Colombia Gold Announces Details for Its First Quarter 2018 Webcast; 20/03/2018 – Gran Colombia Gold Provides February 2018 Production Update and Announces Details for Its 2017 Fourth Quarter and Year End Resu; 01/05/2018 – Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Provides Operations Update Highlighted by Record High Corporate and Acordionero Production and Exciting

London Co Of Virginia decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 1.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. London Co Of Virginia sold 10,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The institutional investor held 594,423 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.59 million, down from 605,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. London Co Of Virginia who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $252.33. About 548,283 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $802.0 MLN VS $843.9 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Reaches Areement With DOJ Resolving All Competition Issues With Respect to Acquisition; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: Martin Marietta Settlement Requires Sale of Georgia and Maryland Quarries; 25/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Said in October That It Was Working With DOJ in Reviewing Bluegrass Deal; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: MARTIN MARIETTA SHOULD DIVEST SOME QUARRIES; 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS SAYS NO ONE WAS INJURED IN CITED INCIDENT AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC – COMPANY INCREASES 2018 GUIDANCE TO REFLECT CONTRIBUTION FROM BLUEGRASS MATERIALS ACQUISITION; 17/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Declares Regular Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – DoJ Pub Affairs: Justice Department Requires Martin Marietta to Divest Quarries to Preserve Competition in Connection With its; 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – ON APRIL 25, CORPORATION GOT ORDER ISSUED BY MSHA AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS

London Co Of Virginia, which manages about $11.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) by 15,344 shares to 166,512 shares, valued at $22.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 157,991 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.91M shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold MLM shares while 157 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 64.02 million shares or 3.72% less from 66.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 10,659 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can accumulated 129,365 shares. 15,000 are held by Odey Asset Mgmt Grp Inc. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Ltd Liability accumulated 21,746 shares. Us Natl Bank De accumulated 16,794 shares. First Personal Financial holds 0.02% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) or 271 shares. Fayez Sarofim stated it has 0% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Missouri-based Stifel Fincl has invested 0.02% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, Alaska-based fund reported 11,052 shares. Moreover, United Services Automobile Association has 0.01% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Balyasny Asset Mgmt owns 257,699 shares. Korea holds 16,300 shares. The Kentucky-based Central Savings Bank And has invested 0.02% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Nomura, Japan-based fund reported 2,064 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc reported 5,871 shares.

