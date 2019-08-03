Gran Tierra Energy (GTE) Shareholder Intact Investment Management Has Increased Stake; Packaging Amer (PKG) Holder Hamlin Capital Management Cut Position by $1.44 Million

Intact Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Gran Tierra Energy Inc (GTE) by 19.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intact Investment Management Inc bought 479,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.82% . The institutional investor held 2.98 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.05 million, up from 2.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Gran Tierra Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $596.61M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.52% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.55. About 912,130 shares traded. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEMKT:GTE) has declined 50.30% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.30% the S&P500. Some Historical GTE News: 22/03/2018 – Gran Colombia Adapts Previously Proposed Debt Financing in Response to Investor Feedback With Focus on Refinancing Its Senior Secured Convertible Debentures Due 2020 and 2024 and Providing Option for Immediate Liquidity on 2018…; 10/05/2018 – Correct: Gran Colombia Gold 1Q Loss/Shr 25c; 08/03/2018 – Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Corrects Announcement of Approval of Normal Course Issuer Bid; 10/05/2018 – Gran Colombia Gold 1Q Rev $64.8M; 10/05/2018 – Gran Colombia Gold 1Q Adj EPS 46c; 14/05/2018 – Gran Colombia Gold Completes Redemptions of 2020 and 2024 Debentures; 20/04/2018 – Gran Colombia Gold Receives Requisite Securityholder Approval and Consents and Expects to Close Previously Announced Debt Finan; 10/05/2018 – GRUPO SAN JOSE GSJ.MC – SAN JOSE CONSTRUCTORA WINS CONTRACT TO BUILD MOGAN MALL IN GRAN CANARIA; 03/05/2018 – Neil S. Subin Elects to Redeem Gran Colombia Gold Corp. 2020 Senior Secured Convertible Debentures; 03/05/2018 – Gran Tierra Energy Announces Final Voting Results of its Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Hamlin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (PKG) by 3.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc sold 14,576 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 414,874 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.23 million, down from 429,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Packaging Corp Amer for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $101.25. About 1.08 million shares traded or 3.50% up from the average. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 9.14% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corporation Of America Announces 25% Dividend Increase; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy 2018 Industrials Conference; 20/04/2018 – DJ Packaging Corporation of America, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKG); 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP CEO MARK KOWLZAN SAYS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES CONTINUED STRONG DEMAND IN PACKAGING; 15/05/2018 – PKG BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 79C/SHR FROM 63C, EST. 63C; 15/05/2018 – PACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA REPORTS 25% DIV BOOST; 07/03/2018 – Transcontinental Inc. Acquires Multifilm Packaging Corporation, A Leader In High-end Confectionery Packaging In North America

Analysts await Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.92 EPS, down 13.90% or $0.31 from last year’s $2.23 per share. PKG’s profit will be $181.44M for 13.18 P/E if the $1.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.04 actual EPS reported by Packaging Corporation of America for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold PKG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 80.49 million shares or 2.10% more from 78.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,099 are owned by Assetmark. Wright Investors accumulated 3,499 shares. Md Sass Invsts has 197,769 shares for 3.13% of their portfolio. Hightower holds 46,742 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Cape Cod Five Cents Bank & Trust stated it has 12,899 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset reported 14,766 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 148,180 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt Inc accumulated 0.06% or 886,167 shares. Harvest Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.7% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Suntrust Banks Incorporated reported 3,241 shares. Moreover, Adams Natural Res Fund Incorporated has 0.2% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Adage Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 110,200 shares. The France-based Capital Fund Mngmt has invested 0.1% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Victory Cap Mngmt owns 0.28% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 1.23M shares. Arrow holds 0.01% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) or 625 shares.

Intact Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 12,900 shares to 113,000 shares, valued at $9.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 6,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,600 shares, and cut its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (NYSE:CNI).

