Gran Tierra Energy (GTE) Share Price Declined While Thomas White International LTD Upped Its Position; Ledyard National Bank Lowered Its Holding in Corning (GLW) by $323,400

Thomas White International Ltd increased its stake in Gran Tierra Energy Inc (GTE) by 24.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas White International Ltd bought 250,967 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.82% . The institutional investor held 1.26M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87 million, up from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas White International Ltd who had been investing in Gran Tierra Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $467.32 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $1.225. About 134,972 shares traded. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEMKT:GTE) has declined 50.30% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.30% the S&P500. Some Historical GTE News: 27/03/2018 – Gran Colombia Gold 4Q EPS 11c; 27/03/2018 – Gran Colombia Gold 4Q Rev $71M; 08/03/2018 – Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Announces Approval of Normal Course Issuer Bid; 03/05/2018 – Neil S. Subin Elects to Redeem Gran Colombia Gold Corp. 2020 Senior Secured Convertible Debentures; 10/05/2018 – Gran Colombia Gold 1Q Net $5.3M; 08/03/2018 – Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Corrects Announcement of Approval of Normal Course Issuer Bid; 10/05/2018 – GRAN COLOMBIA GOLD CORP QTRLY REVENUE INCREASED 42% TO $64.8 MLN; 03/05/2018 – GRAN TIERRA ENERGY INC GTE.TO : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.1 FROM $4.6; 26/04/2018 – U.S. sorghum ship heads to Gran Canaria with grain trade all at sea; 06/03/2018 BMW Reveals a Gran Coupe Concept That’s More Sport Than Sedan

Ledyard National Bank decreased its stake in Corning Inc (GLW) by 60.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ledyard National Bank sold 9,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The institutional investor held 6,484 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $214,000, down from 16,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ledyard National Bank who had been investing in Corning Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $27.37. About 409,873 shares traded. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has declined 6.65% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 24/04/2018 – Corning sees smartphone glass sales decline seeping into current quarter; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa3 And Mig 1 To Corning Csd, Ny’s 2018 Go Bonds And Bans; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – NEXT GENERATION OF CORNING GORILLA GLASS REMAINS ON TRACK FOR LAUNCH DURING SECOND HALF OF 2018; 13/03/2018 – Corning to Showcase Industry Leadership at 2018 Optical Networking and Communication Conference; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation Dialogue in Beíjing; 27/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Corning’s Yen-Denominated Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB+’; 06/03/2018 Corning and AUO Launch Solar Panel Project to Generate Green Power; 24/04/2018 – Corning Plans to Deliver More Than $12.5 Billion to Hldrs While Investing $10 B in Growth Opportunities; 15/03/2018 – Breakthrough Innovation in Photonic Technologies Creating a New Paradigm in Electronics Sector; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC QTRLY DISPLAY TECHNOLOGIES SEGMENT NET SALES OF $745 MLN VS $782 MLN

Thomas White International Ltd, which manages about $2.28B and $554.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Rakyat Indonesia Adr (BKRKY) by 280,790 shares to 560,040 shares, valued at $8.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Safran S A Adr (SAFRY) by 21,085 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,533 shares, and cut its stake in Cigna Corporation.

Ledyard National Bank, which manages about $756.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard High Dvd Yield Etf (VYM) by 8,370 shares to 91,935 shares, valued at $7.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Msci Eafe Etf (IEFA) by 6,868 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,438 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Industrials Etf (VIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold GLW shares while 305 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 538.21 million shares or 3.13% less from 555.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ashfield Cap Prtn Ltd Co accumulated 10,000 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal owns 22,619 shares. D E Shaw & Inc has 0.02% invested in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). 3.70 million were accumulated by Goldman Sachs. Pinnacle Finance Prns accumulated 10,056 shares. Nelson Roberts Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 989 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hutchinson Capital Mgmt Ca reported 10,300 shares. Vigilant Management Lc has invested 0.02% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Moreover, Cetera Advisor Networks Ltd Liability Com has 0.03% invested in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) for 25,115 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc reported 208,731 shares stake. Cipher Cap LP reported 58,430 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.88% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Com accumulated 65,027 shares. Dowling Yahnke Ltd Liability holds 0.24% or 74,210 shares. Pacific Glob Invest Management Co holds 26,546 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio.