Gran Tierra Energy (GTE) Holding Maintained by Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd; Skylands Capital Has Lowered Its Holding in Union Pac (UNP) as Valuation Rose

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd increased its stake in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) by 322.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd bought 1.58M shares as the company’s stock declined 3.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.07M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.72M, up from 490,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd who had been investing in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $617.96M market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.62. About 1.35 million shares traded. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEMKT:GTE) has declined 34.14% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.57% the S&P500. Some Historical GTE News: 10/05/2018 – Gran Colombia Gold 1Q Rev $64.8M; 03/05/2018 – Gran Colombia Gold Announces Details for Its First Quarter 2018 Webcast; 08/03/2018 – Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Announces Approval of Normal Course Issuer Bid; 10/05/2018 – GRAN COLOMBIA GOLD CORP QTRLY REVENUE INCREASED 42% TO $64.8 MLN; 22/03/2018 – Gran Colombia Adapts Previously Proposed Debt Financing in Response to Investor Feedback With Focus on Refinancing Its Senior S; 06/03/2018 BMW Reveals a Gran Coupe Concept That’s More Sport Than Sedan; 14/05/2018 – Gran Colombia Gold Completes Redemptions of 2020 and 2024 Debentures; 03/05/2018 – GRAN TIERRA ENERGY INC GTE.TO : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.1 FROM $4.6; 03/05/2018 – Neil S. Subin Elects to Redeem Gran Colombia Gold Corp. 2020 Senior Secured Convertible Debentures; 08/03/2018 – Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Corrects Announcement of Approval of Normal Course Issuer Bid

Skylands Capital Llc decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp (UNP) by 3.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skylands Capital Llc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 425,125 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.08M, down from 440,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skylands Capital Llc who had been investing in Union Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $179.3. About 2.80M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC BELIEVES `COOLER HEADS WILL PREVAIL’ ON TARIFFS; 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL TWO-THIRDS IMPLEMENTED; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO CONCLUDES WEBCAST PRESENTATION; 06/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: BNSF RAILWAY COMPANY–TERMINAL TRACKAGE RIGHTS–KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY AND UNION PACIFIC; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/13/2018 03:24 PM; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Raises Freight Rates as Safety Gear Slows Trains; 19/03/2018 – LISC: Union Pacific gives $3M to bolster U.S. workforce, lift communities; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Adds Union Pacific; 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC Interstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Incorporated owns 0.4% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 555,529 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 1.18 million shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. World Asset Management has 0.46% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 54,148 shares. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Incorporated invested in 60,630 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, a New Jersey-based fund reported 135,000 shares. Norinchukin Bank & Trust The invested in 0.52% or 241,959 shares. Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp reported 0.35% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Endurance Wealth owns 14,554 shares. 13,970 were accumulated by Intrust Retail Bank Na. Apriem invested in 2,979 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Telos Cap Management Inc reported 14,787 shares stake. First Mercantile Trust Co reported 19,175 shares. California Employees Retirement owns 1.51 million shares. Ashfield Ptnrs Ltd invested in 98,737 shares or 1.81% of the stock. Raab Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 3,079 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio.

Skylands Capital Llc, which manages about $986.41M and $723.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO) by 140,200 shares to 636,050 shares, valued at $4.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Owens Corning New (NYSE:OC) by 41,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 163,575 shares, and has risen its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 18.45 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd, which manages about $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE:ABX) by 97,570 shares to 1.40 million shares, valued at $19.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY) by 140,185 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.43 million shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE).