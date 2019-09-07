Gran Tierra Energy (GTE) Holder Pcj Investment Counsel LTD Has Upped Position; Account Management Has Trimmed Position in D R Horton (DHI) by $4.05 Million

Account Management Llc decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 51.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Account Management Llc sold 98,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 92,525 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83M, down from 191,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Account Management Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $50.13. About 2.62 million shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 23/04/2018 – LONG POND’S KHOURY PITCHES DR HORTON AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – SLIGHT INCREASE IN RATES ARE REALLY FUELING DEMAND, PRICES CONTINUE TO MOVE SLOWLY, SEE LONG SUSTAINED HOUSING MARKET – CEO ON CONF CALL; 09/03/2018 JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Increasing FY18 Guidance for Consolidated Pre-Tax Profit Margin to 12.1%-12.3%; 11/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Homebuilders poised for gains but face interest-rate fears; 23/04/2018 – TABLE-Hedge fund managers’ investment picks from Sohn conference; 04/04/2018 – Lennar raises home sales forecast ahead of spring selling season; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 HOMEBUILDING SG&A EXPENSE OF AROUND 8.7% OF HOMEBUILDING REVENUES; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – IN FISCAL 2020 EXPECT FORESTAR TO GENERATE $700 MLN TO $800 MLN IN REVENUE; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: LONG POND CAPITAL’S KHOURY SAYS DHI HAS SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd increased its stake in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) by 322.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd bought 1.58 million shares as the company’s stock declined 28.82% . The institutional investor held 2.07M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.72 million, up from 490,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd who had been investing in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $510.82 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.33. About 892,284 shares traded. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEMKT:GTE) has declined 50.30% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.30% the S&P500. Some Historical GTE News: 20/03/2018 – Gran Colombia Gold Provides Feb 2018 Production Update and Announces Details for Its 2017 4Q and Yr End Results Webcast; 10/05/2018 – Gran Colombia Gold 1Q Loss/Shr $784.00; 10/05/2018 – GRUPO SAN JOSE GSJ.MC – SAN JOSE CONSTRUCTORA WINS CONTRACT TO BUILD MOGAN MALL IN GRAN CANARIA; 10/05/2018 – Correct: Gran Colombia Gold 1Q Loss/Shr 25c; 03/05/2018 – Gran Tierra Energy Announces Final Voting Results of its Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 10/05/2018 – GRAN COLOMBIA GOLD CORP QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INCOME $0.46 PER SHARE; 10/05/2018 – Gran Colombia Gold 1Q Rev $64.8M; 03/05/2018 – GRAN TIERRA ENERGY INC GTE.TO : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.1 FROM $4.6; 22/03/2018 – Gran Colombia Adapts Previously Proposed Debt Financing in Response to Investor Feedback With Focus on Refinancing Its Senior Secured Convertible Debentures Due 2020 and 2024 and Providing Option for Immediate Liquidity on 2018…; 20/04/2018 – GRAN COLOMBIA GOLD RECEIVES REQUISITE SECURITYHOLDER APPROVAL AND CONSENTS AND EXPECTS TO CLOSE PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED DEBT FINANCING ON APRIL 30, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 895,070 shares. Fifth Third State Bank holds 0.06% or 243,468 shares in its portfolio. Asset Management One Communications Limited reported 175,967 shares. Moreover, Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 0.03% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Pennsylvania-based Beach Invest Counsel Inc Pa has invested 0.29% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Paloma Prns Mgmt Company accumulated 53,006 shares. 108,816 are held by Nordea Mgmt. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma stated it has 60 shares. Amalgamated National Bank stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Markel invested 0.01% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa accumulated 8,149 shares or 0% of the stock. Blair William And Il has 28,026 shares. Gyroscope Capital Mgmt Group Limited Company has invested 0.33% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Trustmark Bancorp Department stated it has 0% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Asset Advsr Limited Liability Company invested 2.56% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Analysts await D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, up 2.46% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.22 per share. DHI’s profit will be $457.73 million for 10.03 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by D.R. Horton, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.79% negative EPS growth.

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd, which manages about $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd by 364,306 shares to 458,936 shares, valued at $13.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in E Trade Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 33,646 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,000 shares, and cut its stake in Waste Connections Inc.