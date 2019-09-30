Gran Tierra Energy (GTE) Holder Gmt Capital Has Upped Its Position; As Freeport (FCX) Share Price Declined, Brave Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $2.88 Million

Brave Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 92.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Asset Management Inc sold 262,248 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% . The institutional investor held 21,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $244,000, down from 283,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $9.65. About 22.21M shares traded or 12.09% up from the average. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 04/05/2018 – Freeport: Grasberg Block Cave Mine Production to Start After End of Mining a Grasberg Open Pit; 20/03/2018 – FREEPORT CEO EXPECTS `SOMETHING’ THIS YEAR FROM GRASBERG TALKS; 05/03/2018 Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions; 07/05/2018 – INDONESIA’S INALUM CEO SAYS FREEPORT’S GRASBERG COPPER MINE DEAL SEEN GETTING CLOSER; 11/04/2018 – REG-Yara and BASF open world-scale ammonia plant in Freeport, Texas; 26/04/2018 – FREEPORT HASN’T RECEIVED NOTICE TO STOP GRASBERG PRODUCTION; 11/05/2018 – INDONESIA ISSUES DECREE REQUIRING SPECIAL MINING PERMIT HOLDERS PRODUCING FOR AT LEAST 5 YRS TO DIVEST 51 PCT TO INDONESIAN ENTITIES BY 2019; 20/03/2018 – Copper won’t have a shale-style revolution, say Freeport executive; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT CEO SAYS INDONESIAN PRESIDENT FOCUSED ON GETTING DEAL; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT SAYS IT LOOKS FORWARD TO REACHING ACCORD IN INDONESIA

Gmt Capital Corp increased its stake in Gran Tierra Energy Inc (GTE) by 3.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gmt Capital Corp bought 2.53M shares as the company’s stock declined 28.82% . The hedge fund held 76.13 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $119.43M, up from 73.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gmt Capital Corp who had been investing in Gran Tierra Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $483.80M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.76% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.28. About shares traded. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEMKT:GTE) has declined 50.30% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.30% the S&P500. Some Historical GTE News: 20/04/2018 – Gran Colombia Gold Receives Requisite Securityholder Approval and Consents and Expects to Close Previously Announced Debt Finan; 03/05/2018 – GRAN TIERRA ENERGY INC GTE.TO : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.1 FROM $4.6; 27/03/2018 – Gran Colombia Gold 4Q Rev $71M; 27/03/2018 – BallenIsles Charities Foundation sets another fundraising record — awarding more than Half-a-Million Dollars in Financial Gran; 01/05/2018 – Gran Tierra Energy 1Q EPS 5c; 20/03/2018 – Gran Colombia Gold Provides Feb 2018 Production Update and Announces Details for Its 2017 4Q and Yr End Results Webcast; 20/04/2018 – GRAN COLOMBIA GOLD RECEIVES REQUISITE SECURITYHOLDER APPROVAL AND CONSENTS AND EXPECTS TO CLOSE PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED DEBT FINANCING ON APRIL 30, 2018; 26/04/2018 – U.S. sorghum ship heads to Gran Canaria with grain trade all at sea; 22/03/2018 – Gran Colombia Adapts Previously Proposed Debt Financing in Response to Investor Feedback With Focus on Refinancing Its Senior Secured Convertible Debentures Due 2020 and 2024 and Providing Option for Immediate Liquidity on 2018…; 09/04/2018 – Gran Colombia Gold Continues to Report Growth in Its First Quarter 2018 Production Update

Gmt Capital Corp, which manages about $9.19B and $2.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Oilfield Svcs Inc by 134,820 shares to 2.61 million shares, valued at $42.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) by 779,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29.99M shares, and cut its stake in U S Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR).

Investors sentiment is 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 67 investors sold FCX shares while 183 reduced holdings. only 63 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.36% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 28,588 were accumulated by Moody Commercial Bank Division. Tcw owns 5.48 million shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Management owns 0.07% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 274,930 shares. Moreover, Magnetar Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Covington Capital Mgmt accumulated 621 shares. Adams Natural Res Fund owns 0.35% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 177,100 shares. New York-based Jennison Associate Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Tci Wealth Advsr Inc holds 0% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) or 850 shares. 2.58M were accumulated by Principal Fin Grp. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Bk reported 1.13M shares. Arrowstreet Partnership holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 1.38 million shares. Strategic Wealth Advsr Gp Llc has 0.03% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Guardian Invest Mgmt reported 88,499 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 2.49M shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.07 earnings per share, down 80.00% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.35 per share. FCX’s profit will be $101.56 million for 34.46 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Freeport-McMoRan Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -275.00% EPS growth.

Brave Asset Management Inc, which manages about $193.32M and $178.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 5,369 shares to 10,369 shares, valued at $726,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 1,664 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,164 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD).

Since June 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.27 million activity. ADKERSON RICHARD C had bought 172,000 shares worth $1.74M on Thursday, June 6.