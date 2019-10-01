Gramercy Funds Management Upped Stake in Vale S A (VALE) by $4.31 Million; As Vermilion Energy (VET) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Toron Capital Markets Cut Holding

Gramercy Funds Management Llc increased its stake in Vale S A (VALE) by 52.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc bought 331,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.93% . The hedge fund held 961,340 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.92M, up from 629,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Vale S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.49. About 2.77M shares traded. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has declined 8.73% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VALE News: 16/04/2018 – VALE: OPTIMISTIC MEETING 2018 OUTPUT TARGET OF ABOUT 77,000T; 29/05/2018 – BRAZILIAN MINER VALE CEO SAYS COMPANY IS DELEVERAGING BUT WILL ANNOUNCE “ORGANIC EXPANSION” IN THE COMING MONTHS; 05/04/2018 – TOP VALE HOLDERS ARE SAID TO BE AT ODDS ON DIVESTMENT TIMING; 15/05/2018 – Closing of Yara acquisition of Vale Cubatão Fertilizantes complex in Brazil; 25/04/2018 – Vale’s 1Q Revenue Rises 1% on Year to $8.60 Billion; 23/05/2018 – Cobalt Streaming May Presage Bigger Deals as Vale Weighs Options; 16/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S VALE SAYS MAINTAINS EXPECTED IRON ORE OUTPUT OF 390 MLN TONNES IN 2018; 22/03/2018 – TOP VALE SHAREHOLDERS ARE SAID TO BE IN NO RUSH TO SELL STAKES; 20/05/2018 – Vale Awaits Battery Revolution to Make Nickel Output Economic; 26/04/2018 – VALE SAYS IT MAY BE ABLE TO CUT VNC DAM COST TO LESS THAN $400M

Toron Capital Markets Inc decreased its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc (VET) by 99.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc sold 756,581 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.81% . The institutional investor held 3,600 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $274,000, down from 760,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Vermilion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $16.73. About 95,757 shares traded. Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) has declined 47.76% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.76% the S&P500. Some Historical VET News: 16/04/2018 – VERMILION REVISES ’18 OUTPUT VIEW TO 86K-90K BOE/D VS 75K-77.5K; 26/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy 1Q EPS C$0.21; 16/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy Arrangement Includes a Reciprocal Break Fee of $40 Million; 16/04/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY – ARRANGEMENT AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES THAT A NON-COMPLETION FEE OF $40 MLN WILL BE PAYABLE BY VERMILION IN SOME CIRCUMSTANCES; 28/05/2018 – Vermilion Energy Increases Total Facility Amount to $1.6B From $1.4B; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY: VALUE INCL. NET DEBT ASSUMPTION,COST PAYMENTS; 17/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC VET.TO : BMO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 17/04/2018 – S&P PLACED VERMILION ENERGY INC. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC – AS A RESULT OF DEAL,CO REVISING 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE TO A RANGE OF 86,000 TO 90,000 BOE/D; 26/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC VET.TO QUARTERLY FFO SHR C$1.29

Gramercy Funds Management Llc, which manages about $3.11B and $195.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Technipfmc Plc by 547,644 shares to 213,100 shares, valued at $5.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG) by 175,504 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 607,175 shares, and cut its stake in Brf Sa (NYSE:BRFS).

Analysts await Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.12 EPS, down 67.57% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.37 per share. VET’s profit will be $18.51 million for 34.85 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.01 actual EPS reported by Vermilion Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,100.00% EPS growth.

Toron Capital Markets Inc, which manages about $1.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Algonquin Pwr Utils Corp (AQUNF) by 1.65 million shares to 2.48 million shares, valued at $39.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP) by 15,810 shares in the quarter, for a total of 215,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

