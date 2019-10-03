Gramercy Funds Management Upped Its Holding in Gerdau S A (GGB) as Market Valuation Rose; Old Republic International Has Trimmed Erie Indemnity Co Cl A (ERIE) Holding by $32.41 Million as Market Value Rose

Gramercy Funds Management Llc increased its stake in Gerdau S A (GGB) by 36.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc bought 788,948 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% . The hedge fund held 2.92 million shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.37 million, up from 2.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Gerdau S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.0006 during the last trading session, reaching $3.0006. About 2.55 million shares traded. Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) has declined 20.50% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GGB News: 13/03/2018 – GERDAU SA GGBR4.SA : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 20 FROM BRL 19; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA3 RATING TO CMC’S PROPOSED NOTES; ALL OTHER RATINGS REMAIN ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 09/05/2018 – MET GERDAU 1Q NET TO CONTROLLING HOLDERS BRL147.0M; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU WILL CONTINUE DELEVERAGING DURING NEXT QUARTERS: CEO; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU 1Q NET REV. R$10.39B, EST. R$10.36B; 14/03/2018 – WTO DIRECTOR ROBERTO AZEVEDO SAYS BRAZIL OFFICIALS HAVE TOLD HIM IT HAS NOT RULED OUT ANY RESPONSE TO U.S. STEEL TARIFFS; 15/03/2018 – UBS Goes Against Grain on Brazil Steelmaker Gerdau’s Trump Bump; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU SEES FY CAPEX R$1.2B; 03/04/2018 – GERDAU S.A. – Form 20-F; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU 1Q ADJ EBITDA R$1.48B, EST. R$1.39B

Old Republic International Corp decreased its stake in Erie Indemnity Co Cl A (ERIE) by 57.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Republic International Corp sold 127,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.72% . The institutional investor held 95,000 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.16M, down from 222,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Republic International Corp who had been investing in Erie Indemnity Co Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $178.2. About 32,121 shares traded. Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) has risen 79.51% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 79.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ERIE News: 03/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Gustafson to vice president role; 03/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Erie Indemnity, Merit Medical, Destination Maternity, Perry Ellis International, Tower Interna; 27/04/2018 – Erie Insurance Earns Highest Ranking in J.D. Power Insurance Shopping Study; 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q EPS $1.26; 24/04/2018 – Erie Insurance names Sheryl Rucker to senior vice president role; 26/04/2018 – ERIE INDEMNITY CO – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $572.2 MLN VS $399.3 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q Net $65.8M; 03/04/2018 – Erie Insurance releases police data showing daydreaming #1 on top 10 list of fatal distracted driving behaviors; 25/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Kepperling as Illinois branch manager; 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q Rev $572.2M

Gramercy Funds Management Llc, which manages about $3.11 billion and $195.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) by 885,668 shares to 470,077 shares, valued at $8.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG) by 175,504 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 607,175 shares, and cut its stake in Technipfmc Plc.

Old Republic International Corp, which manages about $3.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Petroleum Group (NYSE:MPC) by 295,000 shares to 579,000 shares, valued at $32.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 110,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.13 million shares, and has risen its stake in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.85 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 24 investors sold ERIE shares while 45 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 15.79 million shares or 7.61% more from 14.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Csat Advisory Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) for 99 shares. 1,800 are held by Sandy Spring National Bank. Pnc Financial Ser Group reported 4.80 million shares or 1.2% of all its holdings. Westpac Corp owns 0% invested in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) for 2,047 shares. Stifel Financial has invested 0% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Com reported 0.01% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). 5,275 were reported by Hsbc Public Ltd. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Banking Corp holds 0.03% or 30,782 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel stated it has 900 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.02% invested in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 3,639 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated, Illinois-based fund reported 97,036 shares. Amalgamated Bank accumulated 5,260 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 24,861 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd holds 0.24% or 11,162 shares.

Analysts await Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.68 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.54 per share. ERIE’s profit will be $86.17M for 26.52 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual earnings per share reported by Erie Indemnity Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

