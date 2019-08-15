Gramercy Funds Management Upped Its Brf Sa (BRFS) Position by $2.22 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Sphera Funds Management LTD Trimmed Its Ptc Therapeutics (PTCT) Stake by $4.63 Million; Shares Rose

Sphera Funds Management Ltd decreased its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) by 36.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sphera Funds Management Ltd sold 125,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.70% . The institutional investor held 220,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.30M, down from 345,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sphera Funds Management Ltd who had been investing in Ptc Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $44.82. About 206,147 shares traded. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has risen 30.72% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PTCT News: 06/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics 4Q EPS 3c; 09/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 09/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Announces R&D Day to Review Multiple Orphan Disorder Programs; 09/05/2018 – MK&A ACQUIRED BY FORMER PTC THERAPEUTICS PRESIDENT HIRAWAT

Gramercy Funds Management Llc increased its stake in Brf Sa (BRFS) by 11.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc bought 444,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.59% . The hedge fund held 4.42 million shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.70 million, up from 3.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Brf Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $9.43. About 1.83M shares traded. BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) has risen 40.61% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.61% the S&P500. Some Historical BRFS News: 18/04/2018 – ABILIO DINIZ PROPOSES PEDRO PARENTE AS BRF CHAIRMAN: PENINSULA; 26/04/2018 – BRF’S FURLAN: THERE’S NO LEGAL BASIS FOR EU EMBARGO AGAINST CO; 27/04/2018 – Petros, Previ give BRF’s board leeway to start turnaround; 27/04/2018 – DINIZ: DESPITE THE PROBLEMS, BRF IS READY TO GROW; 27/04/2018 – PETROS HAS NO INTEREST IN EXIT BRF: MENDES; 18/04/2018 – Brazil lifts self-imposed embargo of certain BRF plants; 05/04/2018 – BRF BOARD IS SAID TO VOTE TO REJECT REQUEST; 06/03/2018 – MINERVA CEO: BRF CASE DIDN’T HAVE EFFECT ON EXPORTS; 17/05/2018 – JBS, BRF AUTHORIZED TO EXPORT PORK TO SOUTH KOREA: ASSOCIATION; 19/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by BRF S.A

Gramercy Funds Management Llc, which manages about $3.11 billion and $374.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 585,000 shares to 415,000 shares, valued at $17.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.81, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold PTCT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 55.24 million shares or 22.53% more from 45.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Legal & General Gru Public Ltd Company has 0% invested in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) for 64,863 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability reported 25,067 shares. Us Savings Bank De owns 3,115 shares. Spark Investment Mngmt Limited Co invested in 566,000 shares or 0.99% of the stock. Geode Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 0% or 36,336 shares in its portfolio. Farallon Mngmt Ltd reported 0.21% stake. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag reported 1.09 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 0% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Fisher Asset Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) for 132,439 shares. Vanguard Group owns 4.97 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Daiwa Grp accumulated 365 shares. Axon Cap Lp holds 13.11% or 165,800 shares. Botty Invsts Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) for 2,000 shares. Jefferies Grp Ltd Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 55,657 shares.

