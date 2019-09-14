Gramercy Funds Management Upped Gerdau S A (GGB) Holding; Sfe Investment Counsel Holding in 3M Co (MMM) Trimmed by $1.27 Million as Share Price Declined

Gramercy Funds Management Llc increased its stake in Gerdau S A (GGB) by 36.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc bought 788,948 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% . The hedge fund held 2.92 million shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.37M, up from 2.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Gerdau S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.27. About 5.90 million shares traded. Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) has declined 20.50% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GGB News: 09/05/2018 – GERDAU WILL CONTINUE DELEVERAGING DURING NEXT QUARTERS: CEO; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU SEES FY CAPEX R$1.2B; 26/03/2018 – GERDAU GETS BRAZIL REGULATOR APPROVAL TO SELL PLANTS TO KINROSS; 30/05/2018 – GERDAU SAYS CHILE REGULATOR APPROVED SALE OF ASSETS; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Outlook On Gerdau To Stable From Negative; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA3 RATING TO CMC’S PROPOSED NOTES; ALL OTHER RATINGS REMAIN ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU: BOARD APPROVES INTEREST ON EQUITY PAYMENT OF BRL136.2M; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU 1Q ADJ NET R$448M; 03/04/2018 – GERDAU S.A. – Form 20-F; 22/03/2018 – BRAZILIAN STEEL INSTITUTE SAYS THAT US SUSPENSION OF TARIFFS ON BRAZIL WILL LAST FOR 30 DAYS

Sfe Investment Counsel decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 76.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel sold 7,357 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 2,205 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $382,000, down from 9,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $171.44. About 2.35M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 04/04/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointment; 05/03/2018 – CORRECTED: 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 04/04/2018 – C3 IOT ANNOUNCED MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH 3M TO PROVIDE C3 IOT Al AND IOT SOFTWARE PLATFORM TO SUPPORT 3M’S DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION; 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M CDOR Yield at 1.75% by End-2Q vs 1.74% Prior (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION IN QTR INCREASED SALES BY 4.2 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR; 24/04/2018 – 3M trims full-year earnings and sales guidance; 09/05/2018 – 3M CO – STOCKHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF TWELVE NOMINEES TO BOARD FOR A ONE-YEAR TERM; 24/05/2018 – Malaysia 3M Interbank Yield at 3.70% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q REVENUE 6.79B RUPEES VERSUS 6.48B RUPEES; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q EPS 98c

Gramercy Funds Management Llc, which manages about $3.11 billion and $195.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brf Sa (NYSE:BRFS) by 3.02M shares to 1.40 million shares, valued at $10.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bausch Health Cos Inc by 14,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,500 shares, and cut its stake in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ).

Sfe Investment Counsel, which manages about $321.20M and $233.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 20,535 shares to 27,905 shares, valued at $1.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (NYSE:KYN) by 29,201 shares in the quarter, for a total of 347,237 shares, and has risen its stake in Cleveland Cliffs Inc.

