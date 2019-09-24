Gramercy Funds Management Trimmed Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Holding by $15.94 Million; Duke Energy Com (DUK) Share Price Declined While Argi Investment Services Has Lowered Its Holding

Gramercy Funds Management Llc decreased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 65.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc sold 885,668 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.40% . The hedge fund held 470,077 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.56M, down from 1.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $8.99. About 993,703 shares traded. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 0.06% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 05/03/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS IMPLIED VALUATION OF YPF ENERGIA ELECTRICA SUBSIDIARY IS $1.1 BLN-$1.24 BLN; 08/05/2018 – Argentina’s YPF posts 1st quarter net profit of $297 million; 08/05/2018 – Argentina strikes deal with oil companies to freeze fuel prices; 15/03/2018 – Argentina plans 2019 payment of $1.5 bln in delayed gas subsidies; 05/04/2018 – YPF Names Gonzalez CEO as Finance Wizards Take Over Oil Producer; 03/04/2018 – Argentina outlines plan for $1.6 bln in late natgas subsidy payments; 13/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Methanex, YPF Sociedad Anonima, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Horizon Pharma, Changy; 03/05/2018 – Neighbors in the region notice smoke and bad smell from the YPF chimneys. #SN; 05/03/2018 – YPF AIMS TO REVERSE OUTPUT DROP W/35% Y/Y RISE IN SHALE IN 2H18; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS EXPECTS MONTHLY FUEL INCREASES IN SECOND HALF OF 2018 AFTER AGREEMENT WITH GOVERNMENT

Argi Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp Com (DUK) by 39.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argi Investment Services Llc sold 13,090 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 20,010 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.77 million, down from 33,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argi Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $95.4. About 1.90M shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy announces new executive appointments for customer services organization and Ohio-Kentucky state president; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy Sets Targets on Carbon Dioxide, Plans Renewables Investments; 26/03/2018 – Charlotte Bus Jr: Duke Energy’s revived `Green Source’ renewables program gives advocates the blues; 04/04/2018 – Cyberattack Bleeds Into Utility Space as Duke Sees Billing Delay; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BREAKINGVIEWS-Duke Energy draws power from climate activism; 16/04/2018 – DUKE’S CATAWBA 2 NUCLEAR RAISED TO 80% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 05/04/2018 – DUKE SPOKESWOMAN KAREN WILLIAMS COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 15/03/2018 – Duke Energy funding N.C. wood stove changeout program to improve air quality; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Karl Newlin Will Become Senior Vice Pres of Corporate Development; 10/04/2018 – DUKE’S BRUNSWICK 1 REACTOR RAISED TO 57% POWER FROM 0%: NRC

More notable recent Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Duke Energy targets nine sites across the Carolinas for economic development – Charlotte Business Journal” published on August 28, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Duke Energy releases all outside crews in Florida; plans to resume normal business operations in state – PRNewswire” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Duke Energy Corporation’s (NYSE:DUK) ROE Of 6.4% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 51 investors sold DUK shares while 325 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 7.04 billion shares or 1555.37% more from 425.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fil Limited accumulated 0.07% or 539,161 shares. Ww Investors has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Keybank Association Oh has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). State Bank Of Nova Scotia invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Jnba Financial holds 337 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Delta Asset Management Limited Liability Company Tn holds 1.08% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 88,596 shares. Mycio Wealth Ltd Liability has invested 0.13% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Brown Brothers Harriman And owns 24,733 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hamel Associates holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 8,430 shares. Fiera Capital owns 9,000 shares. 1.68M were reported by D E Shaw. John G Ullman & Assocs has invested 0.68% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). World Asset Management holds 0.22% or 51,065 shares. Texas-based Westwood has invested 0% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK).

Analysts await Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.73 earnings per share, up 4.85% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.65 per share. DUK’s profit will be $1.26B for 13.79 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by Duke Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.46% EPS growth.

Argi Investment Services Llc, which manages about $991.47M and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Etf Trust Diversfed Rtrn Etf by 44,880 shares to 586,793 shares, valued at $39.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cardinal Health Inc Com (NYSE:CAH) by 7,880 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,941 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Portfolio Aggregate Bond Etf (LAG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 25 investors sold YPF shares while 29 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 105.21 million shares or 5.94% more from 99.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brandes Inv Prtnrs Ltd Partnership accumulated 8.61M shares. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Company (Trc) has invested 0% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 17,200 shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Incorporated Llp holds 0.03% or 7.28 million shares. Corecommodity Mgmt Lc owns 60,465 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 19,656 shares. Carroll Fincl Associates accumulated 443 shares. Moreover, State Bank Of America De has 0% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Prudential stated it has 0% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.16% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership has 0.02% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Aviva Plc holds 53,410 shares. 52,250 are owned by Glendon Mgmt Ltd Partnership. 192,393 were accumulated by Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas. Caxton Associate LP invested 0.03% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF).