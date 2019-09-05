Gramercy Funds Management Trimmed Its Position in Cosan LTD (CZZ) by $12.16 Million as Share Value Rose; Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Holder Advisors Asset Management Cut Its Position as Stock Declined

Advisors Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 16.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc sold 2,927 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The institutional investor held 14,871 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72 million, down from 17,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $103.64. About 2.09 million shares traded or 153.71% up from the average. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 30/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS INR2.65B PRE-TAX GAIN ON SALE OF UNITS TO QUIKR INDIA; 13/04/2018 – HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS SAYS CO PROPOSES TO RAISE FUNDS BY ISSUING PERPETUAL DEBT INSTRUMENTS, TIER Il CAPITAL BONDS AND LONG TERM BONDS; 13/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s HDFC Bank blocks all its cards to buy/trade cryptocurrencies – PTI in Economic Times; 15/03/2018 – India’s HDFC Asset Management Co files for IPO; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s MedGenome raises funds from HDFC group firms – Mint; 02/04/2018 – HDFC TO ANNOUNCE 4Q RESULTS ON APRIL 30; 23/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Hdfc Bank Ltd. – Disclosure As Per Regulation 52(4) & 52(5); 04/04/2018 – MPS LTD MPSL.NS SAYS HDFC TRUSTEE CO LTD CUTS STAKE IN CO BY 2 PCT TO 3.39 PCT; 21/04/2018 – INDIA’S HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – MARCH QUARTER NET NPA 0.4 PERCENT VERSUS 0.44 PERCENT PREVIOUS QUARTER; 30/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS ADDITIONALLY PROVIDED INR800M TO CONTINGENCIES A/C

Gramercy Funds Management Llc decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (CZZ) by 39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc sold 1.11 million shares as the company’s stock rose 23.69% . The hedge fund held 1.73 million shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.04 million, down from 2.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Cosan Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.45. About 405,850 shares traded. Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) has risen 72.79% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CZZ News: 05/04/2018 – COSAN: GUILHERME LELIS BERNARDO MACHADO TO BE COMGAS CFO, IR; 10/05/2018 – COSAN 1Q ADJ NET R$360.6M; 10/05/2018 – COSAN 1Q ADJ EBITDA R$1.31B, EST. R$1.23B; 24/04/2018 – Shell Owns 50% of Raízen in JV With Cosan; 20/03/2018 – COSAN: EXXON CONTRACT VALID BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, URUGUAY; 11/05/2018 – COSAN LTD 1Q EBITDA R$1.83B; 10/05/2018 – COSAN SEES 2018 NET REV. BRL50B-BRL53B; 17/04/2018 – COSAN LIMITED CZZ.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $13.6 FROM $12.4; 15/05/2018 – Dynamo Cuts Praxair, Buys More Cosan Ltd: 13F; 20/03/2018 – Brazil’s Cosan signs 20-year lubricant contract with Exxon in South America

Advisors Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.50B and $5.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 17,605 shares to 978,401 shares, valued at $115.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 9,980 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,641 shares, and has risen its stake in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX).

Analysts await HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) to report earnings on October, 18. HDB’s profit will be $780.59M for 26.17 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by HDFC Bank Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.79% EPS growth.

Gramercy Funds Management Llc, which manages about $3.11 billion and $374.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Geopark Ltd by 508,608 shares to 1.20M shares, valued at $20.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

