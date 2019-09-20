Gramercy Funds Management Trimmed Its Cosan LTD (CZZ) Position as Valuation Rose; As Primerica (PRI) Shares Declined, Holder Mutual Of America Capital Management Raised Holding

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Primerica Inc. (PRI) by 7.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc bought 5,436 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.99% . The institutional investor held 79,955 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.59 million, up from 74,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Primerica Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $125.47. About 211,255 shares traded. Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) has risen 7.43% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.43% the S&P500. Some Historical PRI News: 25/05/2018 – Officer/Dir Addison Jr Gifts 407 Of Primerica Inc; 19/03/2018 Primerica Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q EPS $1.46; 08/05/2018 – PRIMERICA 1Q REV. $459.9M, EST. $460.0M (2 EST.); 08/05/2018 – PRIMERICA INC QTRLY SHR $1.46; 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q Adj EPS $1.47; 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q Rev $459.9M; 08/05/2018 – PRIMERICA 1Q OPER EPS $1.46, EST. $1.49; 22/04/2018 – DJ Primerica Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRI); 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q Net $65.7M

Gramercy Funds Management Llc decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (CZZ) by 17.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc sold 307,186 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.69% . The hedge fund held 1.42 million shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.00 million, down from 1.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Cosan Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $14.96. About 869,894 shares traded. Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) has risen 72.79% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CZZ News: 19/04/2018 – COSAN LIMITED SEEKS TO CANCEL BDR PROGRAM IN BRAZIL; 10/05/2018 – COSAN SAYS COMGAS 2018 EBITDA TO BE BETWEEN BRL1.77B-BRL1.87B; 05/04/2018 – COSAN: GUILHERME LELIS BERNARDO MACHADO TO BE COMGAS CFO, IR; 20/03/2018 COSAN SIGNS NEW CONTRACT TO DISTRIBUTE EXXONMOBIL LUBRICANTS; 11/05/2018 – COSAN SAYS CURRENT SUGAR PRICE IS BELOW GUIDANCE EST; 10/05/2018 – COSAN 1Q ADJ NET R$360.6M; 11/05/2018 – COSAN SEES ETHANOL AND EFFICIENCY OFFSETTING SUGAR PRICES FALL; 17/04/2018 – COSAN CSAN3.SA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 54 FROM BRL 48; 11/05/2018 – COSAN LTD 1Q REV. R$14.91B; 24/04/2018 – Shell Owns 50% of Raízen in JV With Cosan

More notable recent Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) Shares Three Years Ago Are Now Up 149% – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Cosan Ltd (CZZ) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Energy Sector Update for 08/28/2019: CZZ,TOT,EQNR,OBE – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Cosan Limited Announces Commencement Of Tender Offer To Repurchase Up To US$357500000 Of Its Class A Common Shares At Price Not Greater Than US$14.10 Nor Less Than US$12.00 Per Share – PRNewswire” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.10 billion and $7.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enpro Industries Inc (NYSE:NPO) by 59,832 shares to 743 shares, valued at $47,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comerica Inc. (NYSE:CMA) by 13,830 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,840 shares, and cut its stake in Eastman Chemical Co. (NYSE:EMN).

