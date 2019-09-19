Gramercy Funds Management Trimmed Cosan LTD (CZZ) Position by $3.99 Million as Share Value Rose; Chartist Lowered Holding in Suntrust Banks (STI) as Valuation Rose

Gramercy Funds Management Llc decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (CZZ) by 17.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc sold 307,186 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.69% . The hedge fund held 1.42 million shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.00 million, down from 1.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Cosan Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $14.8. About 1.37M shares traded or 56.01% up from the average. Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) has risen 72.79% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CZZ News: 17/04/2018 – COSAN CSAN3.SA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 54 FROM BRL 48; 10/05/2018 – COSAN SEES 2018 NET REV. BRL50B-BRL53B; 11/05/2018 – COSAN LTD 1Q EBITDA R$1.83B; 10/05/2018 – COSAN 1Q ADJ NET R$360.6M; 20/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S COSAN INDUSTRIA E COMERCIO SIGNS 20-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH EXXONMOBIL FOR PRODUCTION AND DISTRIBUTION OF MOBIL LUBRICANT PRODUCTS IN BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, AND URUGUAY -FILING; 19/04/2018 – COSAN LIMITED SEEKS TO CANCEL BDR PROGRAM IN BRAZIL; 10/05/2018 – COSAN CUTS RAIZEN 2018 CANE CRUSH EST. RANGE TO 62M T-66M T; 20/03/2018 COSAN SIGNS NEW CONTRACT TO DISTRIBUTE EXXONMOBIL LUBRICANTS; 11/05/2018 – COSAN LTD 1Q NET INCOME R$106.3M; 20/03/2018 – Brazil’s Cosan signs 20-year lubricant contract with Exxon in South America

Chartist Inc decreased its stake in Suntrust Banks Inc (STI) by 2.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chartist Inc sold 96 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 3,703 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $232.71 million, down from 3,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chartist Inc who had been investing in Suntrust Banks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $68.54. About 1.65 million shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 04/05/2018 – RPC Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 11; 14/03/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC STI.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $71; RATING NEUTRAL; 13/03/2018 – Cabot Corp Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 20; 07/04/2018 – Hilton Grand Vacations Access Event Set By SunTrust for Apr. 10; 07/03/2018 – Armstrong Flooring Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 14/03/2018 – Civitas Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 21; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust Had Total Assets of $204.9B at March 31; 15/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust; 09/04/2018 – SunTrust’s Keith Lerner on U.S. Versus European Financials (Video); 24/04/2018 – SunTrust Declares Dividend of 40c

Analysts await SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.40 EPS, down 1.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.42 per share. STI’s profit will be $621.52 million for 12.24 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by SunTrust Banks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.41% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 0.72 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 40 investors sold STI shares while 247 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 333.26 million shares or 0.36% less from 334.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natixis reported 530,319 shares. Shelton Capital Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 3,809 shares. Advisor Prns Lc owns 16,201 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Next Financial Group Inc holds 1,021 shares. Curbstone Mngmt Corp reported 7,670 shares stake. Motco holds 0% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) or 160 shares. Pettee Investors Inc has 0.45% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 11,304 shares. 8,495 were accumulated by Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd. Natl Asset Management Inc holds 0.13% or 18,703 shares in its portfolio. 2.45M were accumulated by Parametric Portfolio Associate. Architects Inc stated it has 20,177 shares. Schafer Cullen Management stated it has 2.16% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). 67,149 were reported by Metropolitan Life Company New York. Advisors Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0.21% or 56,124 shares in its portfolio. Old Second Bank Of Aurora stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI).

