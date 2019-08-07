Gramercy Funds Management Trimmed Cosan LTD (CZZ) Position by $12.16 Million as Share Price Rose; As Quad / Graphics (QUAD) Market Value Rose, Glazer Capital Has Raised Holding by $2.55 Million

Gramercy Funds Management Llc decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (CZZ) by 39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc sold 1.11M shares as the company’s stock rose 23.69% . The hedge fund held 1.73 million shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.04M, down from 2.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Cosan Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $13.66. About 827,426 shares traded or 7.54% up from the average. Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) has risen 72.79% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CZZ News: 10/05/2018 – COSAN SAYS COMGAS 2018 EBITDA TO BE BETWEEN BRL1.77B-BRL1.87B; 11/05/2018 – COSAN LTD 1Q EBITDA R$1.83B; 11/05/2018 – COSAN SEES ETHANOL AND EFFICIENCY OFFSETTING SUGAR PRICES FALL; 20/03/2018 – Brazil’s Cosan signs 20-year lubricant contract with Exxon in South America; 17/04/2018 – COSAN LIMITED CZZ.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $13.6 FROM $12.4; 15/05/2018 – Dynamo Cuts Praxair, Buys More Cosan Ltd: 13F; 20/03/2018 COSAN SIGNS NEW CONTRACT TO DISTRIBUTE EXXONMOBIL LUBRICANTS; 20/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S COSAN INDUSTRIA E COMERCIO SIGNS 20-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH EXXONMOBIL FOR PRODUCTION AND DISTRIBUTION OF MOBIL LUBRICANT PRODUCTS IN BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, AND URUGUAY -FILING; 05/04/2018 – COSAN: GUILHERME LELIS BERNARDO MACHADO TO BE COMGAS CFO, IR; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed Cosan S.A. Ratings and Changed Outlook to Stable From Negative

Glazer Capital Llc increased its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) by 174.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glazer Capital Llc bought 231,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.63% . The hedge fund held 364,283 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.34M, up from 132,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glazer Capital Llc who had been investing in Quad / Graphics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $546.29 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $10.6. About 1.19 million shares traded or 84.19% up from the average. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 44.01% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.01% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Quad/Graphics Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QUAD); 02/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Produces ELLE’s First Personalized Cover; 12/03/2018 Quad/Graphics Debuts Groundbreaking Predictive Direct Mail Technology; 02/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS WINS U.S. BANK CREDIT CARD PURCHASE PROGRAM; 01/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS 1Q ADJ EPS 58C; 24/04/2018 – Consumers Don’t Notice On-Pack Sustainable Messaging, Study Finds More Education Needed Around Sustainability Claims; 29/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Shiloh Industries, KMG Chemicals, Quad Graphics, Kearny Financial, Teledyne Technologie; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Reaffirms 2018 Guidance; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS BUYS MAJORITY INTEREST IN RISE INTERACTIVE

Gramercy Funds Management Llc, which manages about $3.11B and $374.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Geopark Ltd by 508,608 shares to 1.20 million shares, valued at $20.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 18 investors sold QUAD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 29.33 million shares or 1.75% more from 28.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Matarin Capital Mgmt Lc holds 409,915 shares. Jane Street Grp has invested 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Trexquant Limited Partnership holds 29,251 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.02% or 33,204 shares. Moreover, American Gp has 0% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 19,930 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt has invested 0.05% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Federated Investors Pa holds 0% or 139,220 shares. S&T Natl Bank Pa has invested 1.97% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Walthausen & Limited Co reported 639,990 shares. 2,476 were reported by Ameritas Ptnrs Inc. Hbk Lp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 11,431 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Guggenheim Cap Limited holds 0.01% or 139,533 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 34,775 shares.