Gramercy Funds Management Raised Its Vale S A (VALE) Position by $4.31 Million; Share Price Rose; Polar Securities Decreased Enbridge (Call) (ENB) Stake by $7.20 Million

Polar Securities Inc decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (Call) (ENB) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 600,000 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.65M, down from 800,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $34.64. About 444,764 shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 18/05/2018 – Spectra Energy Partners, LP Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Conflicts Committee; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND – BOARD ESTABLISHED A SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS TO REVIEW AND CONSIDER PROPOSAL FROM ENBRIDGE INC; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund 1Q Loss C$184M; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge 1Q Adj EPS C$0.82; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge expects to complete two big U.S. natgas pipelines in 2018; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge Sees Revenue Growth Despite Rising Costs — Earnings Review; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE NOT IN TALKS TO BUY TRANS MOUNTAIN OR OPERATE PIPELINE; 03/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE HIRES RBC TO SELL WESTERN CANADIAN GAS ASSETS; CANADIAN ASSETS COULD FETCH MORE THAN C$2 BILLION IN SALE – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 05/04/2018 – BNN: Enbridge said to seek partial sale of German wind farm stake; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE’S STINGRAY: CONTINUED ONSHORE COMPRESSION OUTAGE

Gramercy Funds Management Llc increased its stake in Vale S A (VALE) by 52.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc bought 331,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.93% . The hedge fund held 961,340 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.92M, up from 629,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Vale S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.88% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $12.15. About 11.93M shares traded. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has declined 8.73% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VALE News: 21/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – VALE SHARE OFFERING COULD INVOLVE AROUND 3 PCT OF MINER’S CAPITAL, WORTH UP TO $2.4 BLN; 14/03/2018 – COLUMN-China’s iron ore mountain may only be a molehill: Russell; 28/03/2018 – VALE ANNOUNCES EARLY SALE OFF OF 4.375% 2022 NOTES TENDER OFFER; 21/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE – BRAZILIAN PENSION FUNDS, BNDESPAR MAY SELL 10 PCT TO 12.5 PCT OF THEIR VALE STAKES THROUGH PUBLIC; 16/04/2018 – VALE 1Q COPPER OUTPUT 93.3K TONS, -13.2% Y/Y; 25/04/2018 – Vale Edges Closer to Debt Goal as High-Grade Push Drives Cash; 26/04/2018 – VALE SAYS 2018 IRON PRICE AVERAGE SHOULDN’T BE LOWER THAN 2017; 15/05/2018 – YARA INTL CLOSING OF YARA PURCHASE OF VALE CUBATAO; 29/03/2018 – VALE SAYS FIRST INSTALLMENT OF DIVIDEND IN NEW POLICY TO BE PAID IN SEPTEMBER; 26/04/2018 – CEO OF VALE SAYS CO IS CURBING PRODUCTION OF BASE METALS IN SEARCH OF BETTER RETURNS

Analysts await Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.42 per share. ENB’s profit will be $711.54M for 24.74 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Enbridge Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.00% negative EPS growth.

Polar Securities Inc, which manages about $5.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Big Rock Partners Acquisi Co by 349,200 shares to 517,500 shares, valued at $5.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Knowles Corp (Prn) by 1.50M shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Leo Holdings Corp.

More notable recent Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Revealed: Collect 6.7% Dividends the Safe Way – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 02, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy in September – The Motley Fool” published on September 07, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Which Is a Better Dividend Stock for 2020: Enbridge (TSX:ENB) or Fortis (TSX:FTS)? – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “TFSA Investors: How to Earn Monthly Income by Holding Dividend Stocks That Pay Quarterly – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “2 Stocks to Buy and Hold, and 1 to Buy and Sell – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: September 04, 2019.