Gramercy Funds Management Raised Its Brf Sa (BRFS) Position by $2.22 Million; As Servicenow (NOW) Market Valuation Rose, Archon Partners Has Boosted Stake

Gramercy Funds Management Llc increased its stake in Brf Sa (BRFS) by 11.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc bought 444,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.59% . The hedge fund held 4.42 million shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.70M, up from 3.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Brf Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.2. About 2.30M shares traded. BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) has risen 40.61% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.61% the S&P500. Some Historical BRFS News: 06/04/2018 – Brazil’s BRF says Diniz remains chairman; 16/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRF LIKELY TO KEEP TOP EXECUTIVES IN THEIR POSTS AFTER ELECTION OF A NEW BOARD ON APRIL 26; 26/04/2018 – Last-Minute Twist to Delay Board Election for Embattled BRF; 25/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRF SAYS SHAREHOLDERS WILL VOTE ON PRE-DEFINED LIST OF CANDIDATES TO THE BOARD- STATEMENT; 02/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of BRF S.A. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May; 11/05/2018 – BRF IS READY TO ADAPT SLAUGHTERING TO NEW HALAL RULE: CEO; 16/04/2018 – RISK OF A DIVIDED BOARD AT BRF AFTER SHAREHOLDER MEETING WILL NOT PREVENT STRATEGIC CHANGES; 04/05/2018 – PETROS IN NO RUSH TO SELL STAKES IN PETROBRAS, VALE, BRF: CIO; 16/03/2018 – BRF SAYS ITS PRODUCTS SHIPPED BEFORE MARCH 16 CAN STILL BE SOLD AND CONSUMED WITHOUT RESTRICTION – STATEMENT; 14/05/2018 – BRF SAYS 12 BRAZIL PLANTS BANNED FROM SHIPPING TO EUROPE

Archon Partners Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 301.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Partners Llc bought 16,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 22,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45 million, up from 5,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Partners Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $261.84. About 1.45M shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 03/05/2018 – Jade Global to Sponsor the Biggest ServiceNow Conference of the Year: Knowledge18; 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Names the Winners of CreatorCon Challenge Venture Funding; 07/05/2018 – TimelinePI Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow; 10/05/2018 – Engage ESM Launches New ServiceNow Integration for Amazon Web Services to Improve Enterprise Productivity and Governance; 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, Al Workforce Solution; 05/04/2018 – ServiceNow Research Uncovers Security’s Patching Paradox; 07/05/2018 – ServiceChannel Announces Solution Integration at ServiceNow Knowledge18; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE SEATTLE-BASED VENDORHAWK IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN APRIL; 08/05/2018 – 3CLogic Native Integration with ServiceNow Combines the Power of Two Platforms for Holistic Customer Care; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees FY GAAP Subscription Revenue $2.4 Billion to $2.42 Billion

Gramercy Funds Management Llc, which manages about $3.11B and $374.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 1.11M shares to 1.73 million shares, valued at $20.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

