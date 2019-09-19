Gramercy Funds Management Position in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Has Trimmed by $15.94 Million as Valuation Rose; Take (TTWO) Stake Lifted by Intrepid Capital Management Inc

Gramercy Funds Management Llc decreased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 65.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc sold 885,668 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.40% . The hedge fund held 470,077 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.56M, down from 1.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.83. About 237,877 shares traded. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 0.06% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 05/03/2018 – YPF AIMS TO REVERSE OUTPUT DROP W/35% Y/Y RISE IN SHALE IN 2H18; 26/04/2018 – OIL ARB: Argentina’s YPF Is Said to Sell Cruz Del Sur for May; 08/05/2018 – YPF 1Q REV. ARS75.8B, EST. ARS75.93B; 13/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Methanex, YPF Sociedad Anonima, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Horizon Pharma, Changy; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS PESO DEVALUATION SHOULD HELP CONTINUE TO DRIVE DOWN COSTS; 09/05/2018 – YPF WILL CATCH UP ON FUEL PRICES W/MONTHY INCREASES IN 2H18; 05/03/2018 – YPF SEES PRODUCTION FALLING BY 2%-3% IN 2018; 08/05/2018 – YPF 1Q NET INCOME ARS6.07B; 13/03/2018 – RPT-ANALYSIS-Oil majors’ interest in Argentina tests free-market reforms; 05/03/2018 – YPF HAS STRONG CASH POSITION; CAN COVER DEBT MATURING IN 12 MOS

Intrepid Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 431.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc bought 66,386 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The hedge fund held 81,754 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.28 million, up from 15,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $131.85. About 163,198 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 08/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Pushes Back One of Its Games, Hurting Annual Forecast; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees FY EPS $1.53-EPS $1.80; 21/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Take-Two Interactive Software Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick for an update on the video game space; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Rev $345M-$395M; 29/03/2018 – Lindsay Lohan loses ‘Grand Theft Auto’ appeal; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Reports Strong Results for Fiscal Year 2018; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q EPS 53c-EPS 63c; 15/05/2018 – 2K and Hangar 13 Expand Global Development Team with New Location in Brighton, UK; 16/05/2018 – CORRECT: TAKE-TWO 4Q ADJ EPS ABOUT 71C; ADJ REV. MISSES EST

Intrepid Capital Management Inc, which manages about $221.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Class B (BRKB) by 11,810 shares to 47,439 shares, valued at $10.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar Gen Corp New Com (NYSE:DG) by 4,166 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,733 shares, and cut its stake in Western Un Co Com (NYSE:WU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2019Q1.

