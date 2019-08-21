Gramercy Funds Management Position in Ensco Plc (ESV) Has Decreased as Stock Price Declined; Cadian Capital Management LP Continues to Hold Position in Radware LTD (RDWR)

Cadian Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Radware Ltd (RDWR) by 17.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp bought 622,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.73% . The hedge fund held 4.27M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $111.65 million, up from 3.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Radware Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $25.55. About 35,676 shares traded. Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) has risen 0.08% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.08% the S&P500. Some Historical RDWR News: 10/04/2018 – RADWARE GETS MULTIM DOLLAR DEAL FROM A LEADING CLOUD PROVIDER; 02/05/2018 – Radware 1Q Adj EPS 6c; 02/05/2018 – RADWARE 1Q REV. $55M, EST. $54.1M; 02/05/2018 – RADWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 6C, EST. 5C; 03/05/2018 – RADWARE LTD RDWR.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $21; 16/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for MacroGenics, Radware, Core-Mark Holding, Companhia de saneamento Basico Do

Gramercy Funds Management Llc decreased its stake in Ensco Plc (ESV) by 71.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc sold 547,644 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.80% . The hedge fund held 213,100 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.01M, down from 760,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Ensco Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.64B market cap company. The stock increased 16.32% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.27. About 10.01 million shares traded or 28.26% up from the average. Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) has declined 70.80% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.80% the S&P500.

More notable recent Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” on November 28, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ensco Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ensco slips as revenues hurt by lower utilization, dayrates – Seeking Alpha” on February 28, 2019. More interesting news about Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Ensco Rowan plc (ESV) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Ensco PLC (ESV) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.65 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.22, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 74 investors sold ESV shares while 57 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 284.32 million shares or 27.60% less from 392.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Ga Adv holds 0.04% or 14,734 shares in its portfolio. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Llp has 0.02% invested in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) for 59,768 shares. Check Mngmt Ca accumulated 34,425 shares. Hbk Invests Lp reported 854,029 shares stake. World Asset Mngmt reported 0.01% stake. Amer Intl Group stated it has 864,453 shares. Bessemer Gru holds 0% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement invested 0.01% in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Petrus Tru Co Lta stated it has 400,000 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Cambridge Inv Rech Advsr Incorporated has 16,027 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag accumulated 0% or 185,685 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Co owns 692 shares. Northern holds 0% of its portfolio in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) for 2.48 million shares. 40.36M were accumulated by Vanguard Grp. Millennium Mgmt owns 0.01% invested in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) for 1.62M shares.

Gramercy Funds Management Llc, which manages about $3.11B and $374.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG) by 175,504 shares to 782,679 shares, valued at $7.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Cadian Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.56B and $2.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 76,104 shares to 928,933 shares, valued at $225.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spotify Technology S A by 171,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.16 million shares, and cut its stake in Electronics For Imaging Inc (NASDAQ:EFII).