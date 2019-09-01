Gramercy Funds Management Position in Cosan LTD (CZZ) Trimmed by $12.16 Million as Shares Rose; As Lowes Cos (LOW) Valuation Declined, Holder Archon Partners Has Lowered Its Holding

Archon Partners Llc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 7.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Partners Llc sold 9,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The hedge fund held 125,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.68M, down from 134,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Partners Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $112.2. About 4.08M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Investors Cheer New CEO Search After Trailing Home Depot; 22/05/2018 – JC Penney CEO steps down, joins Lowe’s; 17/04/2018 – JPMorgan Asset Management Adds AlphaSimplex’s Lowe in Quant Push; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S REAFFIRMS FY 2019 GUIDANCE; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s names J.C. Penney’s Marvin Ellison as CEO; 06/03/2018 – RBA Gov. Lowe: Next Move in Australian Rates Likely Up, Not Down; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: TARIFF ESCALATION COULD LEAD TO GLOBAL ECONOMIC SHOCK; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: WHILE SOME OTHER CENTRAL BANKS ARE HIKING, AUSTRALIAN CIRCUMSTANCES ARE DIFFERENT; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: FURTHER PROGRESS ON UNEMPLOYMENT, INFLATION EXPECTED TO BE ONLY GRADUAL; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s and GE Lighting Expand Partnership to Differentiate Light Bulb Offering

Gramercy Funds Management Llc decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (CZZ) by 39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc sold 1.11M shares as the company’s stock rose 23.69% . The hedge fund held 1.73M shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.04 million, down from 2.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Cosan Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.25B market cap company. The stock increased 3.16% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $14.02. About 1.84 million shares traded or 106.50% up from the average. Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) has risen 72.79% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CZZ News: 10/05/2018 – Brazil’s Cosan notches 68 pct rise in first-quarter profit; 11/05/2018 – COSAN: ARGENTINE SITUATION NOT AFFECTING APPEAL OF DEAL W/SHELL; 11/05/2018 – COSAN SAYS CURRENT SUGAR PRICE IS BELOW GUIDANCE EST; 10/05/2018 – COSAN 1Q ADJ EBITDA R$1.31B, EST. R$1.23B; 05/04/2018 – COSAN: GUILHERME LELIS BERNARDO MACHADO TO BE COMGAS CFO, IR; 19/04/2018 – COSAN LIMITED SEEKS TO CANCEL BDR PROGRAM IN BRAZIL

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. $23,725 worth of stock was bought by WARDELL LISA W on Friday, May 24. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $950,538 was bought by Ellison Marvin R.

Gramercy Funds Management Llc, which manages about $3.11 billion and $374.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG) by 175,504 shares to 782,679 shares, valued at $7.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

