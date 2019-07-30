Gramercy Funds Management Position in Cosan LTD (CZZ) Decreased by $12.16 Million; Mathes Company Has Raised John Bean Technologies Corp. (JBT) Holding by $359,450 as Market Valuation Rose

Gramercy Funds Management Llc decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (CZZ) by 39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc sold 1.11M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.73M shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.04 million, down from 2.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Cosan Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $14.44. About 829,581 shares traded or 12.07% up from the average. Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) has risen 17.96% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CZZ News: 10/05/2018 – COSAN 1Q ADJ EBITDA R$1.31B, EST. R$1.23B; 10/05/2018 – COSAN 1Q ADJ NET R$360.6M; 10/05/2018 – Brazil’s Cosan notches 68 pct rise in first-quarter profit; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed Cosan S.A. Ratings and Changed Outlook to Stable From Negative; 11/05/2018 – COSAN LTD 1Q NET INCOME R$106.3M; 10/05/2018 – COSAN SAYS COMGAS 2018 EBITDA TO BE BETWEEN BRL1.77B-BRL1.87B; 10/05/2018 – COSAN 1Q NET REV. R$13.58B, EST. R$13.23B; 11/05/2018 – COSAN LTD 1Q REV. R$14.91B; 10/05/2018 – COSAN CUTS RAIZEN 2018 CANE CRUSH EST. RANGE TO 62M T-66M T; 20/03/2018 – Brazil’s Cosan signs 20-year lubricant contract with Exxon in South America

Mathes Company Inc increased its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp. (JBT) by 13.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mathes Company Inc bought 3,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,505 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99M, up from 28,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mathes Company Inc who had been investing in John Bean Technologies Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $121.43. About 147,462 shares traded. John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) has risen 29.69% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.26% the S&P500. Some Historical JBT News: 18/05/2018 – Fruits & Vegetable Processing Equipment: 2018 Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Suppliers are Buhler, GEA, JBT, Krones, and Bosch – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – JBT Corp Begins Restructuring Program of About $50M; 21/04/2018 – DJ John Bean Technologies Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JBT); 19/04/2018 – CAFC: JOHN BEAN TECHNOLOGIES v. MORRIS & ASSOCIATES INC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1502 – 2018-04-19; 01/05/2018 – JBT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 34C; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.95-Adj EPS $4.15; 14/05/2018 – JBT Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1-Adj EPS $1.07; 12/04/2018 JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies 1Q EPS 4c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold JBT shares while 56 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 32.14 million shares or 2.65% less from 33.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 5,967 shares. Eulav Asset Management accumulated 16,700 shares. Whittier has 0% invested in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) for 1,000 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.01% of its portfolio in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) for 47,947 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 23,648 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 12,566 were reported by Envestnet Asset Mgmt. Blair William Il reported 0.02% of its portfolio in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 10,819 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Motley Fool Wealth Lc owns 0.35% invested in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) for 58,487 shares. Pinebridge Investments Lp invested in 21,001 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Credit Agricole S A stated it has 35,000 shares. Teton Advsr invested in 0.77% or 85,260 shares. Hsbc Holding Pcl has invested 0% in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Utd Svcs Automobile Association reported 37,869 shares. Advisory Lc owns 283 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Excited About John Bean Technologies Corporation’s (NYSE:JBT) 26% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on June 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What We Think About John Bean Technologies Corporation’s (NYSE:JBT) CEO Pay – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) were released by: Themiddlemarket.com and their article: “M&A wrap: Francisco, Perforce, Clearlake, Gardner Denver, Ingersoll-Rand, Great Hill – Mergers & Acquisitions” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “JBT Corporation Reports Third-Quarter 2018 Results – PR Newswire” with publication date: October 31, 2018.

Mathes Company Inc, which manages about $240.09M and $196.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co New (NYSE:MRK) by 6,050 shares to 15,917 shares, valued at $1.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.