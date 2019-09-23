Gramercy Funds Management Position in Cosan LTD (CZZ) Cut as Stock Value Rose; As Netflix (NFLX) Valuation Declined, Holder Suvretta Capital Management Has Raised Its Holding

Gramercy Funds Management Llc decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (CZZ) by 17.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc sold 307,186 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.69% . The hedge fund held 1.42 million shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.00 million, down from 1.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Cosan Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $15.06. About 1.07M shares traded or 19.73% up from the average. Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) has risen 72.79% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CZZ News: 11/05/2018 – COSAN LTD 1Q NET INCOME R$106.3M; 11/05/2018 – COSAN SEES ETHANOL AND EFFICIENCY OFFSETTING SUGAR PRICES FALL; 11/05/2018 – COSAN: FUEL MARKET GROWTH IS SLOWER THAN EXPECTED; 20/03/2018 – COSAN: EXXON CONTRACT VALID BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, URUGUAY; 17/04/2018 – COSAN LIMITED CZZ.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $13.6 FROM $12.4; 10/05/2018 – COSAN 1Q ADJ NET R$360.6M

Suvretta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 124.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suvretta Capital Management Llc bought 394,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 710,961 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $261.15M, up from 316,381 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suvretta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $6.08 during the last trading session, reaching $264.67. About 12.31 million shares traded or 65.42% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.7 percent and gains of more than 1.5 percent in Netflix and Amazon; 09/03/2018 – Mercury News: Report: Barack and Michele Obama in discussions to produce shows for Netflix; 17/04/2018 – Apple Is Said to Plan a Netflix for News in Latest Services Push; 25/05/2018 – To @jimcramer, comparing Netflix and Disney is not particularly useful; 05/03/2018 – Disney needs to step up its game to compete against Netflix, says media analyst; 17/04/2018 – Setapp â€” a monthly subscription to Mac apps â€” has been called the “Netflix of apps.”; 21/05/2018 – The mental strategy Netflix CEO Reed Hastings used to grow a billion-dollar business; 12/03/2018 – Variety: Netflix’s Dan Gilroy-Jake Gyllenhaal Film Sets All-Star Ensemble; 15/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: ‘Designated Survivor’ May Be Revived at Netflix After ABC Cancellation; 13/03/2018 – Netflix’s Massive Rally Draws Attention of Skeptics

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Td Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.06% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Lifeplan Group Incorporated Incorporated owns 0% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 10 shares. 758,863 were reported by Mitsubishi Ufj & Bk Corp. Ashfield Cap Ltd Company holds 6,745 shares. Mariner Limited Com invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Wesbanco National Bank & Trust Inc owns 0.04% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 2,152 shares. Checchi Advisers Ltd Com has 3,963 shares. Lpl Finance Ltd reported 213,854 shares stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Hldgs stated it has 0.56% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Moody National Bank Tru Division holds 35,044 shares. Royal London Asset Management reported 205,763 shares. Cibc Ww Inc accumulated 0.23% or 142,071 shares. Willingdon Wealth reported 20 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Limited Liability holds 160,054 shares. Calamos Advsr Lc owns 197,072 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio.

Suvretta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $998.31 million and $4.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.69M shares to 2.07M shares, valued at $87.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 548,196 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 708,204 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity.