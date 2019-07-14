Gramercy Funds Management Position In Brf Sa (BRFS) Was Boosted; As Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Stock Declined, Stoneridge Investment Partners Has Upped Its Stake by $1.61 Million

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) by 63.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc bought 27,352 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 70,445 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.22M, up from 43,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.48. About 3.76M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Buy Andeavor for More Than $20 Billion — 4th Update; 24/05/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO SAYS MPC NOTED STABILITY OF CPI FORECASTS; 08/05/2018 – MARATHON RESTARTING TEXAS CITY TEXAS REFINERY AFTER POWER OUTAGE; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Purchase Andeavor — Energy Journal; 28/03/2018 – S. AFRICAN RESERVE BANK COMMENTS IN MPC STATEMENT; 30/04/2018 – MPC DEAL INCLUDES $800M REVERSE TERMINATION FEE IN CASH; 23/05/2018 – FITCH UPGRADES GILBERT, AZ WATER RESOURCE MPC UTILITY SYSTEM; 09/05/2018 – VP Brooks Gifts 140 Of Marathon Petroleum Corp; 07/03/2018 – GLAPINSKI: THERE ARE STILL HAWKS IN POLISH MPC; 16/04/2018 – SPEEDWAY LLC – STORES ARE LOCATED PRIMARILY IN SYRACUSE, ROCHESTER & BUFFALO MARKETS IN NEW YORK AND OPERATE UNDER EXPRESS MART BRAND

Gramercy Funds Management Llc increased its stake in Brf Sa (BRFS) by 11.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc bought 444,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.12% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.42M shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.70M, up from 3.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Brf Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $8.92. About 3.85 million shares traded. BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) has risen 14.49% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.06% the S&P500. Some Historical BRFS News: 05/03/2018 – BRF SAYS ISSUES INVESTIGATED BY POLICE POSE NO THREAT TO HEALTH; 26/04/2018 – ABERDEEN: PARENTE PROBABLY NEED TO BE HANDS-ON CHAIRMAN AT BRF; 26/04/2018 – ABERDEEN SAYS PEDRO PARENTE IS IDEAL CHAIRMAN FOR BRF; 17/04/2018 – Controlling shareholder in Magazine Luiza to run for BRF´s board- report; 11/05/2018 – BRF CEO: EU HASN’T ISSUED ANY EMBARGO STATEMENT UP TO NOW; 11/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRF CEO LORIVAL LUZ SAYS NO FORMAL COMMUNICATION RECEIVED REGARDING EUROPEAN TRADE BAN, COMPANY FREE TO EXPORT TO BLOC; 05/03/2018 – BRF SAYS CO. COOPERATING W/ BRAZIL POLICE INVSTIGATION; 17/04/2018 – BRF: FALCONI, FONTANA APPOINT FURLAN, LUIZA TRAJANO FOR BOARD; 25/04/2018 – BRF:ABERDEEN WITHDREW PLEA FOR MULTIPLE VOTES IN BOARD ELECTION; 22/05/2018 – BRF MONITORING IMPACT OF BRAZIL TRUCKERS PROTEST ON SUPPLIES

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $339.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 13,713 shares to 15,297 shares, valued at $1.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) by 8,612 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,500 shares, and cut its stake in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shikiar Asset Management holds 1.66% or 66,150 shares in its portfolio. Cypress Capital Group reported 24,594 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Weatherstone Cap invested in 5,446 shares. Loews Corporation reported 325,000 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. 62,454 are held by Fiduciary Com. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.36% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Pinebridge LP holds 0.17% or 138,859 shares. Evergreen Capital Limited Com has invested 0.02% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Sandy Spring Retail Bank reported 2,540 shares stake. Blair William And Il holds 0.02% or 47,039 shares. Stifel Fincl Corp reported 287,463 shares. Sumitomo Life holds 39,456 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Aull & Monroe Mgmt holds 0.12% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) or 3,814 shares. The Washington-based Smart Portfolios Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 0% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 878 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity.

