Gramercy Funds Management Lowered Stake in Ensco Plc (ESV) by $12.60 Million; Micron Technology (MU) Holder Gabalex Capital Management Lowered Stake

Gramercy Funds Management Llc decreased its stake in Ensco Plc (ESV) by 71.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc sold 547,644 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.80% . The hedge fund held 213,100 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.01M, down from 760,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Ensco Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.64B market cap company. The stock increased 16.32% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.27. About 10.01M shares traded or 33.05% up from the average. Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) has declined 70.80% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ESV News: 24/04/2018 – Ensco Short-Interest Ratio Rises 22% to 9 Days; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q OPER REV. $417M, EST. $421.6M; 05/03/2018 VP Knowlton Disposes 508 Of Ensco Plc; 11/04/2018 – Ensco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Elephas Investment Buys New 1.9% Position in Ensco; 15/03/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N : ASSUMING COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $8; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.32; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Rev $417M; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N – QTRLY TOTAL RIG UTILIZATION 54% VS 58%; 13/04/2018 – Ensco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Gabalex Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 41.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabalex Capital Management Llc sold 125,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 175,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.23M, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabalex Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $44.99. About 15.63M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $54; 11/05/2018 – BIO KEY HLDR MICRON’S STAKE REFLECTS CONVERTED SERIES B-1 SHRS; 21/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $43; 22/03/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS $2.83 +/- $0.07, EST. $2.65; 21/05/2018 – Tech Today: Snap’s Re-redesign, Google’s 60 Minutes, Micron’s Good Times — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – Micron Ships Industry’s First Quad-Level Cell NAND SSD; 05/03/2018 Micron Technology to Host Analyst and Investor Event; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $48; RATING MARKET-PERFORM; 16/03/2018 – Tech Today: Qualcomm LBO? Micron Options Plays, Apple’s Next A.R. — Barron’s Blog; 16/03/2018 – Micron: Buying Calls One Way to Play M&A, Says JP Morgan — Barron’s Blog

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Micron Technology Appoints Sharawn Connors as Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Micron (MU) 3rd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Micron Commences Volume Production of 1z Nanometer DRAM Process Node – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Micron: Shorts Are Fleeing – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Frontier Mngmt Com holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 34,588 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has 322,700 shares. Manchester Management Limited Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 1,902 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested 0.55% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Thornburg Investment Inc accumulated 379,178 shares. Donald Smith And accumulated 5.71 million shares. Bluemountain Capital Ltd Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 1,302 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, a Tennessee-based fund reported 1.21M shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) or 5,690 shares. Moreover, Fincl Bank Of The West has 0.1% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Cullen Frost Bankers Inc owns 912 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.14% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Macquarie Gru Limited accumulated 2.58M shares or 0.18% of the stock. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 30,000 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase And Co has invested 0.03% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 26 after the close. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $431.36 million for 27.43 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

Gabalex Capital Management Llc, which manages about $399.75 million and $346.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 25,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $4.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.65 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.22, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 74 investors sold ESV shares while 57 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 284.32 million shares or 27.60% less from 392.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Invsts Pa reported 146,761 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owns 167,484 shares. Pecaut And Com has 0.06% invested in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) for 30,000 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Co accumulated 79,512 shares or 0% of the stock. Majedie Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 19.19M shares. Johnson Fincl Group Inc Inc owns 500 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Corporation invested in 369,800 shares or 0% of the stock. Petrus Lta stated it has 400,000 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0% invested in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) for 10,209 shares. Trust Of Vermont invested in 0% or 150 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0% in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Optimum Advisors invested in 1,250 shares or 0% of the stock. Murphy Capital holds 12,250 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tortoise Advsrs Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) for 35 shares. Pnc Fincl Grp owns 0% invested in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) for 21,628 shares.