Gramercy Funds Management Lowered Its Cosan LTD (CZZ) Stake by $12.16 Million; Roffman Miller Associates Cut Its Boeing Co (BA) Position as Share Price Declined

Roffman Miller Associates Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 9.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roffman Miller Associates Inc sold 10,819 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 100,123 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.19M, down from 110,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $332.37. About 1.42M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 21/05/2018 – KLX INC KLXI.O – AS A RESULT OF PENDING SALE OF AEROSPACE SOLUTIONS GROUP TO BOEING, COMPANY WILL NO LONGER BE PROVIDING ASG SEGMENT LEVEL GUIDANCE; 24/05/2018 – BA: #BREAKING: US imposes fresh sanctions on Iran moments ago, this time focusing on aviation – ! $BA; 10/04/2018 – BOEING QTRLY TOTAL 737 DELIVERIES WERE 132 UNITS; 10/05/2018 – AL SEES WAVE OF BOEING 777, AIRBUS A380 RETIREMENTS FOR 2021-23; 22/05/2018 – EU expects to strike a blow versus Boeing in a parallel case; 03/05/2018 – ALERIS – ENTERED MULTI-YR CONTRACT WITH BOEING TO SUPPLY ALUMINUM PLATE, SHEET FOR PRODUCTION OF VARIOUS AIRPLANE MODELS; 25/04/2018 – AIRBUS CURRENTLY PRODUCING 55 A320-FAMILY AIRCRAFT A MONTH; 18/05/2018 – INDIA’S JET AIRWAYS PLANNING FOLLOW-ON BOEING 737 MAX ORDER; 08/05/2018 – U.S. TREASURY SAYS AFTER 180-DAY PERIOD U.S. WILL REIMPOSE SANCTIONS ON TRANSACTIONS WITH IRANIAN CENTRAL BANK AND DESIGNATED IRANIAN FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, AND IRAN’S ENERGY SECTOR; 12/04/2018 – chrisplumb: Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent

Gramercy Funds Management Llc decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (CZZ) by 39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc sold 1.11M shares as the company’s stock rose 23.69% . The hedge fund held 1.73M shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.04M, down from 2.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Cosan Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $13.84. About 659,975 shares traded. Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) has risen 72.79% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CZZ News: 10/05/2018 – COSAN SEES 2018 NET REV. BRL50B-BRL53B; 20/03/2018 – Brazil’s Cosan signs 20-year lubricant contract with Exxon in South America; 11/05/2018 – COSAN LTD 1Q EBITDA R$1.83B; 11/05/2018 – COSAN LTD 1Q REV. R$14.91B; 11/05/2018 – COSAN: FUEL MARKET GROWTH IS SLOWER THAN EXPECTED; 11/05/2018 – COSAN LTD 1Q NET INCOME R$106.3M; 10/05/2018 – COSAN 1Q NET REV. R$13.58B, EST. R$13.23B; 17/04/2018 – COSAN LIMITED CZZ.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $13.6 FROM $12.4; 20/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S COSAN INDUSTRIA E COMERCIO SIGNS 20-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH EXXONMOBIL FOR PRODUCTION AND DISTRIBUTION OF MOBIL LUBRICANT PRODUCTS IN BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, AND URUGUAY -FILING; 11/05/2018 – COSAN: ARGENTINE SITUATION NOT AFFECTING APPEAL OF DEAL W/SHELL

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Short-Term Struggles Could Persist For BA, JNPR Stocks – Schaeffers Research” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Analyst Likes Southwest Airlines Earnings Print – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Positive Trend For Boeing 787 – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Buy Boeing (BA) Ahead of Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Todd Gordon’s Bearish Boeing Trade – Benzinga” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Roffman Miller Associates Inc, which manages about $833.24 million and $878.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in U G I Corporation New (NYSE:UGI) by 7,417 shares to 168,324 shares, valued at $9.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3,378 shares in the quarter, for a total of 205,623 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr Expiring 0 (SPY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Inv accumulated 3.72% or 11,248 shares. Principal Finance Gp Inc holds 0.38% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 1.07M shares. Fragasso Grp Incorporated invested 0.19% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Amarillo National Bank & Trust holds 0.72% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 4,802 shares. Klingenstein Fields & Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% stake. Bb&T Ltd holds 0.2% or 53,325 shares. Butensky And Cohen Security stated it has 5,929 shares or 1.64% of all its holdings. Allstate Corporation holds 0.4% or 39,051 shares. Moreover, Putnam Fl Investment has 0.22% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 7,003 shares. 10 holds 2.7% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 32,938 shares. Northeast Invest has 3,495 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust has 0.71% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,400 shares. Beaumont Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 15,926 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management LP reported 0.55% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). The Washington-based Tradewinds Management Ltd Co has invested 1.53% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 34.48 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Gramercy Funds Management Llc, which manages about $3.11 billion and $374.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Technipfmc Plc by 547,644 shares to 760,744 shares, valued at $11.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Cosan (CZZ) Stock Undervalued Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors Who Bought Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) Shares Three Years Ago Are Now Up 149% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ongoing Improvements In Rail Sweeten Cosan’s Story – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cosan’s (CZZ) Management on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Broke Yearly Highs Thursday Morning – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.