Gramercy Funds Management Lowered By $21.13 Million Its Brf Sa (BRFS) Holding; AUSTAL LTD ORDINARY SHARES (AUTLF) Sellers Increased By 150% Their Shorts

Gramercy Funds Management Llc decreased Brf Sa (BRFS) stake by 68.38% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Gramercy Funds Management Llc sold 3.02 million shares as Brf Sa (BRFS)’s stock rose 13.59%. The Gramercy Funds Management Llc holds 1.40M shares with $10.61 million value, down from 4.42M last quarter. Brf Sa now has $7.91B valuation. The stock increased 3.03% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $9.52. About 3.91 million shares traded or 16.74% up from the average. BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) has risen 40.61% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.61% the S&P500. Some Historical BRFS News: 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades BRF To ‘BB+’ From ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Negative; 26/04/2018 – BRF HAS BEST SANITARY MEASURES IN BRAZIL: FURLAN; 17/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRF SHAREHOLDER FURLAN SAYS PROPOSED NAMES INCLUDE FORMER AG MIN RODRIGUES TO THE BOARD TO HELP COMPANY FACE POTENTIAL TRADE BANS; 23/04/2018 – Brazil’s Kroton buys education firm Somos in deal worth up to $1.8 bln; 18/04/2018 – BRF Chairman Diniz invites Petrobras CEO Parente to replace him; 23/04/2018 – Kroton nabs Somos for up to $1.8 bln in Brazil education deal; 12/03/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against BRF S.A. and Certain Officers — BRFS; 10/05/2018 – BRF S.A. 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action; 02/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of BRF S.A. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May; 17/04/2018 – MAGGI: BRF, OTHER COS. PLANTS WILL LOSE PERMIT TO EXPORT TO EU

AUSTAL LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) had an increase of 150% in short interest. AUTLF’s SI was 500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 150% from 200 shares previously. With 300 avg volume, 2 days are for AUSTAL LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:AUTLF)’s short sellers to cover AUTLF’s short positions. It closed at $2.892 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Another recent and important Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Austal Ltd. ADR 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2018.

Austal Limited designs, manufactures, constructs, and supports defense and commercial vessels in Australia, the United States, and Asia. The company has market cap of $1.05 billion. The firm designs, constructs, and supports passenger ferries, vehicle passenger ferries, and offshore and windfarm vessels; naval surface warfare combatants; and patrol boats for government law enforcement and border protection agencies. It has a 34.84 P/E ratio. It also develops and integrates advanced vessel control and information management systems, including control and monitoring, and motion control systems.

Analysts await BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.02 earnings per share, up 108.00% or $0.27 from last year’s $-0.25 per share. BRFS’s profit will be $16.61 million for 119.00 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by BRF S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -66.67% negative EPS growth.

