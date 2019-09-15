Gramercy Funds Management Lifted Vale S A (VALE) Stake by $4.31 Million; Old National Bancorp Boosted Its Position in Keycorp New (KEY) as Share Price Rose

Gramercy Funds Management Llc increased its stake in Vale S A (VALE) by 52.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc bought 331,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.93% . The hedge fund held 961,340 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.92M, up from 629,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Vale S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $12.15. About 24.86 million shares traded or 28.11% up from the average. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has declined 8.73% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VALE News: 26/04/2018 – Vale curbing base metal output to boost returns; 23/03/2018 – Brazil’s VLI adds rail capacity as farmers harvest record soy crop; 25/04/2018 – Vale’s Profit Falls Amid Lower Volumes; 24/05/2018 – VALE GIVES SOME ADMIN WORKERS DAY OFF AMID BRAZIL TRUCK STRIKE; 29/05/2018 – BRAZILIAN MINER VALE CEO SAYS IF STRIKE CONTINUES PRODUCTION WILL INEVITABLY BE REDUCED DUE TO A SCARCITY OF CERTAIN MATERIALS; 25/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S VALE SAYS FIRST-QUARTER INVESTMENTS TOTAL $890 MLN; 13/03/2018 – NEW CEO OF BRAZIL’S BANCO BRADESCO OCTAVIO LAZARI SAYS BANK STUDYING CLOSURE OF UP TO 200 BRANCHES THIS YEAR; 21/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE- VALE SHARE OFFERING ORIGINALLY PLANNED FOR APRIL, BUT MAY BE DELAYED TO 2019 DUE TO ELECTION-YEAR VOLATILITY; 26/04/2018 – VALE EXEC SAYS PRODUCTION IN FIRST HALF OF 2018 SHOULD BE SIMILAR TO FIRST HALF OF 2017; 09/05/2018 – YARA ACQUISITION OF VALE CUBATAO IN BRAZIL APPROVED

Old National Bancorp increased its stake in Keycorp New (KEY) by 62.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old National Bancorp bought 63,785 shares as the company's stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 166,226 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.95 million, up from 102,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old National Bancorp who had been investing in Keycorp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $18.27. About 10.43 million shares traded or 12.41% up from the average. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 55 investors sold KEY shares while 197 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 770.84 million shares or 1.82% less from 785.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moors And Cabot has 34,424 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Blair William Comm Il accumulated 20,954 shares. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank has invested 0% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Rhumbline Advisers owns 0.05% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 1.53M shares. Community Financial Bank Na reported 8,775 shares stake. Bollard Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability has 125,867 shares. Dnb Asset Management As reported 105,648 shares. Apg Asset Nv accumulated 6.31M shares. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Tru Fund accumulated 21,027 shares or 0.08% of the stock. First Personal Service has invested 0.01% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Moreover, Cleararc has 0.08% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 15,037 shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America reported 2,924 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ameritas Investment Prtn has 0.01% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Transamerica Incorporated owns 304 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Limited Company accumulated 12,295 shares.

Old National Bancorp, which manages about $1.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) by 10,875 shares to 2,289 shares, valued at $309,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2,232 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,261 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF).