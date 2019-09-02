Gramercy Funds Management Increases Position in Brf Sa (BRFS); As Banner (BANR) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Tradewinds Capital Management Cut Its Holding

Gramercy Funds Management Llc increased its stake in Brf Sa (BRFS) by 11.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc bought 444,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.59% . The hedge fund held 4.42M shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.70M, up from 3.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Brf Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.2. About 2.45 million shares traded. BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) has risen 40.61% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.61% the S&P500. Some Historical BRFS News: 23/04/2018 – Kroton nabs Somos for up to $1.8 bln in Brazil education deal; 11/05/2018 – BRF CEO SAYS PRICE OF ANIMAL FEED CONTINUED TO RISE IN THE SECOND QUARTER AND THIS INCREASES COMPANY’S PRODUCTION COSTS; 27/04/2018 – PREVI AND PETROS EXECUTIVES SAY FUNDS WILL NOT SELL STAKES IN BRAZILIAN FOOD COMPANY BRF IN THE SHORT TERM; 10/05/2018 – BRF 1Q REV. R$8.20B, EST. R$8.28B; 18/04/2018 – PETROBRAS CEO IS SAID CONSENSUS NAME FOR BRF CHAIRMAN: VALOR; 11/05/2018 – BRF IS READY TO ADAPT SLAUGHTERING TO NEW HALAL RULE: CEO; 12/03/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against BRF S.A. and Certain Officers – BRFS; 17/04/2018 – BRF BOARD WILL MEET ON APRIL 19 TO DISCUSS ELECTION: FURLAN; 23/04/2018 – BRAZIL FOOD PROCESSOR BRF SAYS CEO DRUMMOND ASKED TO STEP DOWN – FILING; 19/04/2018 – BRF shareholders with 1/3 stake agree on next board of directors

Tradewinds Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Banner Corp (BANR) by 41.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc sold 8,237 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.85% . The institutional investor held 11,845 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $642,000, down from 20,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Banner Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $53.91. About 87,149 shares traded. Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) has declined 5.68% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical BANR News: 23/04/2018 – BANNER 1Q TOTAL ASSETS $10.32B; 04/05/2018 – Banner Presenting at Conference May 8; 03/05/2018 – J.D. Power Again Ranks Banner Bank Highest in the Northwest for Client Satisfaction; 28/03/2018 – Banner Corp Increases Qtrly Cash Div by 40% to $0.35 Per Shr, Schedules 1Q18 Conference Call and Webcast and Renews Stk Repurchase Program; 25/04/2018 – Banner Corporation Announces Results of Annual Meeting, Shareholders Approve All Proposals and Confirm All Nominated Directors; 03/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within AVX, American Railcar Industries, Banner, Monro Muffler Bra; 23/04/2018 – BANNER 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 73C; 12/04/2018 – Banner Saga 3 Launch Date Announced; 28/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THE U.S. DISTRICT COURT ALSO ENTERED THE CONSENT DECREE BETWEEN THE U.S. & MYNICNAXS’ OWNER CHEVONNE TORRES AND OFFICER MICHAEL BANNER; 28/03/2018 – BANNER BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 35C/SHR FROM 25C, EST. 27C

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $6,380 activity.

More notable recent Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “U.S. Bancorp Displays Revenue Strength: Should You Hold? – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Banner Corporation’s (NASDAQ:BANR) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Directors Own Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Banner Corporation (BANR) Stock is a Solid Bet – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Analysts await Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, down 10.92% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.19 per share. BANR’s profit will be $35.88M for 12.71 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Banner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.02% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold BANR shares while 59 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 28.36 million shares or 0.02% less from 28.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) for 11,700 shares. Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership invested in 33,309 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Ameriprise Financial holds 497,019 shares. Ameritas Inv Partners invested in 0.01% or 2,588 shares. 131,816 are held by Mutual Of America Ltd Liability Corporation. Eagle Boston Inv Incorporated stated it has 0.5% of its portfolio in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Tiaa Cref Ltd Liability invested in 94,971 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Limited Co has invested 0% in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% of its portfolio in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) for 16,267 shares. Sterling Cap Management Ltd Llc accumulated 9,096 shares. Bank Of America Corporation De has 259,406 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 0.02% in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) or 20,000 shares. 4,515 were accumulated by Bbva Compass Bankshares Inc. Tradewinds Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Goldman Sachs Inc stated it has 0.03% in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR).

More notable recent BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Form 6-K BRF SA For: Sep 30 – StreetInsider.com” on August 30, 2019, also Twst.com with their article: “BRF SA: Material Fact â€“ Estimates for the Company’s Net Financial Leverage – The Wall Street Transcript” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pork market disruption expected to continue – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BRF S.A. (BRFS) CEO Lorival Luz on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is BRF S.A. (BRFS) A Good Stock To Buy According To Hedgies? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 23, 2019.