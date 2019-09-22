Gramercy Funds Management Holding in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Has Cut by $15.94 Million as Market Value Rose; As Brunswick (BC) Stock Declined, Holder Brandywine Global Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $3.49 Million

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Brunswick Corp (BC) by 23.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc sold 77,617 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.72% . The institutional investor held 249,081 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.43M, down from 326,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Brunswick Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $52.31. About 1.45M shares traded or 16.75% up from the average. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 23.04% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 19/03/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Bowlero Corp.’s Corporate Family Rating to B2; outlook stable; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.50-Adj EPS $4.65; 13/03/2018 – The Daily Gleaner: EXCLUSIVE: ‘I really feel that people in New Brunswick should have the IMAX experience’; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.01, EST. 94C; 17/05/2018 – Brunswick 21.5% Owned by Hedge Funds; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp Had Cash and Marketable Securities $294.2M at the End of 1Q; 24/05/2018 – Brunswick at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – RAISING LOWER END OF REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR 2018 AND NOW EXPECT REVENUE GROWTH OF 6 PERCENT TO 7 PERCENT IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – EXPECT MARINE BUSINESSES’ TOP-LINE PERFORMANCE TO BENEFIT FROM CONTINUATION OF SOLID GLOBAL MARKET GROWTH; 24/04/2018 – Brunswick Short-Interest Ratio Rises 36% to 7 Days

Gramercy Funds Management Llc decreased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 65.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc sold 885,668 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.40% . The hedge fund held 470,077 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.56M, down from 1.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.18. About 2.63M shares traded. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 0.06% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 09/05/2018 – YPF TO HOLD FUEL PRICE RISES AFTER AGREEMENT W/GOVT: YPF; 05/03/2018 – YPF’S METROGAS DIVESTMENT SEEN HAPPENING IN 2H18; 05/03/2018 – YPF: FULL DEVELOPMENT OF SCHLUMBERGER SHALE JV PILOT BY YR END; 09/05/2018 – Argentina’s YPF says peso devaluation to reduce costs; 05/03/2018 – YPF: PRICES CO. GETS FOR GAS TO STAY AROUND $4.9/MMBTU IN 2018; 13/03/2018 – RPT-ANALYSIS-Oil majors’ interest in Argentina tests free-market reforms; 20/03/2018 – YPF SAYS GE TO PAY $275M PLUS ANOTHER $35M; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS PRICE DEAL WITH GOVERNMENT NOT SUSTAINABLE OVER LONG TERM; 08/05/2018 – Argentina strikes deal with oil companies to freeze fuel prices; 13/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Oil majors’ interest in Argentina tests free-market reforms

Analysts await Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.99 EPS, down 22.66% or $0.29 from last year’s $1.28 per share. BC’s profit will be $84.86M for 13.21 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by Brunswick Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.72% negative EPS growth.

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc, which manages about $52.46 billion and $14.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 8,548 shares to 112,980 shares, valued at $9.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Franklin Res Inc (NYSE:BEN) by 112,983 shares in the quarter, for a total of 555,190 shares, and has risen its stake in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR).

