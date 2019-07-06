Gramercy Funds Management Holding in Ensco Plc (ESV) Has Lowered by $12.60 Million; As Fedex (FDX) Stock Value Declined, Covey Capital Advisors Has Cut Its Holding by $1.48 Million

Covey Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 57.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covey Capital Advisors Llc sold 8,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,117 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11 million, down from 14,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covey Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $161.97. About 1.10M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 09/03/2018 Strong U.S. job growth forecast; unemployment rate seen at 4 percent; 08/05/2018 – METLIFE SAYS EXPECTS FEDEX TRANSFER DEAL TO CLOSE ON MAY 10; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – QTRLY GAAP REV $16.5 BLN VS $15.0 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 21/03/2018 – FDX: BREAKING: APD, FBI arresting suspect in Austin bombing. Suspect donated device, shots were fired. #AustinBomber #austinPD – ! $FDX; 05/04/2018 – MBJ: Exclusive: @FedEx’s Richard Smith talks Memphis and his new role with the chamber; 29/05/2018 – FEDEX TO RECORD ABOUT $374M NONCASH CHARGE IN 4Q; 20/03/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: Police: Austin bomber may be using commercial shippers; Explosion rocks FedEx site north of San Antonio; 20/03/2018 – ABC7 News: #BREAKING: A box exploded at a FedEx ground facility in Schertz, Texas, about 30 minutes northeast of San; 22/03/2018 – New York Post: Feds had video of bomber long before FedEx store footage; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP QTRLY FREIGHT SEGMENT GAAP REV $1.69 BLN VS $1.49 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Gramercy Funds Management Llc decreased its stake in Ensco Plc (ESV) by 71.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc sold 547,644 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.83% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 213,100 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.01 million, down from 760,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Ensco Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.74B market cap company. The stock increased 3.73% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $8.91. About 4.82M shares traded. Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV) has declined 57.06% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ESV News: 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Rev $417M; 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-ENSCO PLC ESV.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMING COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $8 (ADDS BROKERAGE NAME); 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 32C, EST. LOSS/SHR 27C; 22/05/2018 – Ensco plc Announces Cash Dividend; 05/03/2018 VP Knowlton Disposes 508 Of Ensco Plc; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.32; 19/04/2018 – Ensco Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 15 Years; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q OPER REV. $417M, EST. $421.6M; 18/05/2018 – Ensco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Ensco Short-Interest Ratio Rises 22% to 9 Days

Gramercy Funds Management Llc, which manages about $3.11B and $374.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Geopark Ltd by 508,608 shares to 1.20 million shares, valued at $20.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $-1.30 EPS, down 8.33% or $0.10 from last year’s $-1.2 per share. After $-1.69 actual EPS reported by Ensco Rowan plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.08% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.65 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 74 investors sold ESV shares while 57 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 284.32 million shares or 27.60% less from 392.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Lc reported 17,500 shares stake. Whittier Of Nevada holds 0% of its portfolio in Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV) for 3,194 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV). Federated Investors Pa has 0% invested in Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV) for 146,761 shares. Moreover, Robotti Robert has 2.12% invested in Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV) for 1.53M shares. Hourglass Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.88% or 768,680 shares. Shelton Cap invested 0.13% in Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV). Wasatch Advisors Inc reported 348,253 shares. Da Davidson holds 0% of its portfolio in Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV) for 51,050 shares. Tower (Trc) reported 106,061 shares. Hartford Fin Management stated it has 8,624 shares. The New York-based Capstone Advsrs Ltd has invested 0% in Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV). Moreover, Petrus Trust Lta has 0.3% invested in Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV) for 400,000 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt owns 2.38 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Raymond James And Assoc reported 16,805 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $419,160 activity.

Covey Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $395.73M and $74.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 17,490 shares to 27,005 shares, valued at $4.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab (Charles) Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,198 shares, and has risen its stake in Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX).