Gramercy Funds Management Holding in Cosan LTD (CZZ) Decreased as Share Price Rose; State Of Wisconsin Investment Board Decreased Its Bank Amer (BAC) Stake by $38.78 Million

Gramercy Funds Management Llc decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (CZZ) by 39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc sold 1.11M shares as the company’s stock rose 23.69% . The hedge fund held 1.73 million shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.04 million, down from 2.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Cosan Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $14.18. About 293,751 shares traded. Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) has risen 72.79% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CZZ News: 11/05/2018 – COSAN LTD 1Q REV. R$14.91B; 10/05/2018 – COSAN 1Q ADJ NET R$360.6M; 05/04/2018 – COSAN: GUILHERME LELIS BERNARDO MACHADO TO BE COMGAS CFO, IR; 11/05/2018 – COSAN: ARGENTINE SITUATION NOT AFFECTING APPEAL OF DEAL W/SHELL; 15/05/2018 – Dynamo Cuts Praxair, Buys More Cosan Ltd: 13F; 20/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S COSAN INDUSTRIA E COMERCIO SIGNS 20-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH EXXONMOBIL FOR PRODUCTION AND DISTRIBUTION OF MOBIL LUBRICANT PRODUCTS IN BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, AND URUGUAY -FILING; 11/05/2018 – COSAN SEES ETHANOL AND EFFICIENCY OFFSETTING SUGAR PRICES FALL; 11/05/2018 – COSAN: FUEL MARKET GROWTH IS SLOWER THAN EXPECTED; 10/05/2018 – COSAN 1Q ADJ EBITDA R$1.31B, EST. R$1.23B; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed Cosan S.A. Ratings and Changed Outlook to Stable From Negative

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 11.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board sold 1.44 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 10.91 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $300.99 million, down from 12.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $270.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $29.08. About 33.68 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT INC – SALESFORCE HAS OBTAINED A COMMITMENT FROM BOFA MERRILL LYNCH FOR A $3.0 BLN BRIDGE LOAN FACILITY; 16/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 30; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA QTRLY NONINTEREST EXPENSE DECLINED $196 MILLION, OR 1%, TO $13.9 BILLION; 25/04/2018 – Nabriva Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 17; 09/05/2018 – JB Hunt Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 10/05/2018 – Madison Dearborn Adds BofA Banker as Buyout Firms Push Financing; 15/05/2018 – AIR CANADA CFO CONCLUDES REMARKS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE; 15/03/2018 – MOVES-Bank of America promotes M&A bankers -memo; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America’s Cost-Cutting Drive Pushes Profit to Record; 03/05/2018 – Bank of America Sued for Refusing Job to Dreamer Raised in U.S

Gramercy Funds Management Llc, which manages about $3.11 billion and $374.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG) by 175,504 shares to 782,679 shares, valued at $7.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42 billion for 10.54 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atlas Browninc holds 0.27% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 13,600 shares. Bourgeon Capital Mgmt Ltd Company stated it has 2.59% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Llc reported 10,298 shares. Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Lc holds 0.65% or 134,115 shares. Spc, a Maryland-based fund reported 13,288 shares. Sarasin And Prns Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.01% or 20,000 shares. Aqr Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Essex Incorporated has 155,806 shares for 1.3% of their portfolio. Hollow Brook Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 187,216 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has invested 0.43% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Lakeview Capital Prns Lc invested in 1.08% or 63,567 shares. 1St Source National Bank owns 87,120 shares. Sigma Planning owns 195,088 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Washington-based Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.65% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Menlo Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 3.28% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board, which manages about $35.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) by 4,645 shares to 85,881 shares, valued at $15.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stewart Information Svcs Cor (NYSE:STC) by 46,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 138,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WBC).