Gramercy Funds Management Has Upped Position in Vale S A (VALE) as Share Value Rose; Goldman Sachs Group Position In Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP) Was Lifted

Goldman Sachs Group Inc increased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) by 2422.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 2.87 million shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The institutional investor held 2.99 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $110.35M, up from 118,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $29.02. About 32.99M shares traded or 657.66% up from the average. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 14/03/2018 – CTRIP SEES 1Q REV. +9% TO +11%; 19/03/2018 – Ctrip, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. To End SkySea Joint Venture; 08/03/2018 Tencent, Ctrip-Backed Travel Company Plans Hong Kong IPO; 15/03/2018 – Ctrip’s profit dragged down by regulations and rising competition; 11/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Ctrip.com International, JA Solar Holdings, Co., Oaktree Specialty Lending; 20/04/2018 – ACCORHOTELS ACCP.PA WILL KEEP INVESTING IN BOLT-ON ACQUISITIONS, HAVING ALREADY SPENT OVER 6 BLN EUROS IN M&A SINCE 2014 – CEO; 02/04/2018 – Ctrip Named Silkroad’s Official Sponsor and Exclusive Travel Services Provider; 14/05/2018 – Nissay Adds HDFC Bank, Cuts Ctrip, Buys More Amazon: 13F; 30/03/2018 – Ctrip Leads Travel Agency Brands in BrandZ’s 2018 Top 100 Most Valuable Chinese Brands; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip 4Q Adj EPS 24c

Gramercy Funds Management Llc increased its stake in Vale S A (VALE) by 52.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc bought 331,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.93% . The hedge fund held 961,340 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.92 million, up from 629,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Vale S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.43. About 13.11M shares traded. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has declined 8.73% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VALE News: 16/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S VALE SAYS MAINTAINS EXPECTED IRON ORE OUTPUT OF 390 MLN TONNES IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – VALE CEO SAYS IT IS NOT CLEAR IF VALE WILL CONTINUE WITH NICKEL OPERATIONS AT VALE NOVA CALEDONIA IN THE FUTURE; 24/05/2018 – VALE SAYS OPERATIONS HAVEN’T BEEN AFFECTED BY TRUCKER STRIKE; 15/05/2018 – ASHMORE BOOSTED IBN, PBR/A, VALE, LOMA, SIMO IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – VALE CFO SAYS CO SHORTENING LIABILITY MATURITIES TO CUT COSTS; 25/04/2018 – Vale Edges Closer to Debt Goal as High-Grade Push Drives Cash; 12/04/2018 – Sound of silence sweeps through Maida Vale’s housing market; 16/05/2018 – Biggest Major Currency Loss Signals Windfall for Iron King Vale; 25/04/2018 – Vale’s 1Q Revenue Rises 1% on Year to $8.60 Billion; 16/04/2018 – VALE 1Q IRON-ORE OUTPUT 82M TONS

Gramercy Funds Management Llc, which manages about $3.11B and $195.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 307,186 shares to 1.42M shares, valued at $19.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brf Sa (NYSE:BRFS) by 3.02M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.40 million shares, and cut its stake in Bausch Health Cos Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, which manages about $347.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (Put) (NYSE:HBI) by 2.71 million shares to 127,300 shares, valued at $2.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Highwoods Pptys Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 375,918 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 481,510 shares, and cut its stake in Sohu Com Ltd.

