Gramercy Funds Management Has Upped Its Gerdau S A (GGB) Position by $2.37 Million; Market Value Rose; Apple (AAPL) Holder Platinum Investment Management LTD Trimmed Holding as Market Valuation Rose

Gramercy Funds Management Llc increased its stake in Gerdau S A (GGB) by 36.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc bought 788,948 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% . The hedge fund held 2.92 million shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.37 million, up from 2.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Gerdau S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.09. About 6.86M shares traded. Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) has declined 20.50% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GGB News: 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Outlook On Gerdau To Stable From Negative; 30/05/2018 – GERDAU SAYS CHILE REGULATOR APPROVED SALE OF ASSETS; 24/04/2018 – GERDAU: CHIA YUAN WANG TO BE NORTH AMERICA OPERATIONS PRESIDENT; 02/04/2018 – GERDAU SAYS IT CONCLUDED SALE OF UNITS IN U.S. TO OPTIMUS STEEL; 07/03/2018 EMERGING MARKETS-Brazilian equities lead regional losses as tariff fears heat up; 26/03/2018 – GERDAU GETS BRAZIL REGULATOR APPROVAL TO SELL PLANTS TO KINROSS; 28/05/2018 – GERDAU SAYS PRODUCTION, TRANSPORT OF MATERIALS HURT BY STRIKE; 04/04/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-Politics, trade talk boost Mexico, rattle Brazil; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU MAY RAISE NORTH AMERICA ’18 UTILIZED CAPACITY TO 85%:CEO; 09/05/2018 – MET GERDAU 1Q NET TO CONTROLLING HOLDERS BRL147.0M

Platinum Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 32.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd sold 3,698 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 7,680 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.52M, down from 11,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $998.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $221.03. About 19.68 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 13/05/2018 – Apple and Samsung return to court in `Groundhog Day’ spat; 17/04/2018 – Spotify Implies Apple, Google Stifling Competition: Macquarie — Barron’s Blog; 10/04/2018 – Israeli agency investigating Apple over handling of iPhone slowdown; 17/04/2018 – Regina Leader: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Services Rev $9.19B; 02/04/2018 – Apple plans to replace Intel chips in Macs with its own -Bloomberg; 19/03/2018 – Selling Apple, Microsoft, Intel, Buying Facebook — Barrons.com; 02/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple’s Revenge, Snap Unstructured, Google’s Headaches — Barron’s Blog; 23/05/2018 – Steve Kopack: Breaking: Apple, Spurned by BMW and Mercedes, Signs Deal With Volkswagen for Driverless Cars – via @NYTimes; 10/05/2018 – A card would be branded with Apple Pay, the technology giant’s mobile payments platform

Gramercy Funds Management Llc, which manages about $3.11B and $195.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brf Sa (NYSE:BRFS) by 3.02M shares to 1.40M shares, valued at $10.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Technipfmc Plc by 547,644 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 213,100 shares, and cut its stake in Bausch Health Cos Inc.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 19.53 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $22.00B and $4.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 625,029 shares to 2.55M shares, valued at $197.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Perkinelmer Inc (NYSE:PKI) by 6,795 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,975 shares, and has risen its stake in Technipfmc Plc.

