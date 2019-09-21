Gramercy Funds Management Has Trimmed Transocean LTD (RIG) Position by $1.05 Million; As Philip Morris Intl Com (PM) Stock Declined, Logan Capital Management Has Upped by $1.37 Million Its Position

Logan Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc Com (PM) by 8.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc bought 17,586 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 220,639 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.33M, up from 203,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $71.2. About 14.41M shares traded or 112.11% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris CEO Says IQos Needs Cultural, Rural Spin for Japan; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.00; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EPS $5.25-$5.40, AT PREVAILING FX; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – REMAIN ON TRACK TO DOUBLE WORLDWIDE IN-MARKET SALES OF HEATED TOBACCO UNITS COMPARED TO 2017; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Chesterfield Cigarette Shipment Volume Down Up 20%; 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – IT IS PROPOSED THAT 14 NOMINEES FOR DIRECTOR ARE ELECTED AT ANNUAL MEETING, INCLUDING A NEW NOMINEE; 08/05/2018 – Philip Morris could be a ‘value trap’ with the rise of Juul, @JimCramer warns in the lightning round; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%; 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Cigarette Shipments 164.28B

Gramercy Funds Management Llc decreased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 22.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc sold 175,504 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The hedge fund held 607,175 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.89M, down from 782,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.82. About 29.77M shares traded or 46.35% up from the average. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 21/03/2018 – SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ENDS IN TRANSOCEAN’S COMPULSORY ACQUISITION OF; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 48c; 01/05/2018 – Transocean Eschewing Once-Cherished Multiyear Rig Contracts; 09/05/2018 – Transocean: Rig Expected to be Available for Charter in the 1Q of 2019; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE FOR RIG IS $500 MLN; 04/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD RIG.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 09/05/2018 – Transocean: Rig Is Expected to Be Delivered in the 4Q of 2018; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES 2018 CAPEX AT $175 MLN; ’19 AT $200 MLN; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 48C, EST. LOSS/SHR 37C

Analysts await Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.29 EPS, down 583.33% or $0.35 from last year’s $0.06 per share. After $-0.34 actual EPS reported by Transocean Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.71% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 47 investors sold RIG shares while 78 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 399.43 million shares or 2.17% more from 390.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Somerset Capital Limited Liability Partnership holds 1.66% or 1.18 million shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Maverick Ltd accumulated 608,320 shares. Capital Fund Mgmt holds 879,379 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Salient Cap Advisors owns 86,780 shares. Private Advisor Gp Ltd Com has 0% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Cwm Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Moreover, Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 0.01% or 89,458 shares. California-based Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Invesco Ltd invested in 0% or 2.08 million shares. Keybank Association Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 12,324 shares. Proshare Advisors Lc, Maryland-based fund reported 69,228 shares. Next Financial Inc stated it has 4,513 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moors Cabot invested in 14,050 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.